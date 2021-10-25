KCR ruined politics after winning 2nd time: Etala

BJP candidate Etala Rajendar participates in the poll campaign at Veenavanka mandal of Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district on Sunday. — DC Image

Karimnagar: BJP leader Etala Rajendar alleged on Sunday that after winning his second tenure Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had started behaving like a Nizam. “There is no democracy in the state,” Rajendar said and added that Rao had ruined politics by luring leaders from Opposition parties, while participating in Huzurabad Assembly bypoll in Veenavanka mandal of Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district on Sunday.

TRS leaders were threatening voters by saying that they would not be eligible for welfare schemes if they vote for the BJP, Rajendar said. They had done so even during the Dubbak bypoll but the outcome was well-known, he said.

Rajendar said white ration card holders were not able to get free treatment in private hospitals because the government owed around Rs 1,300 crore under the Aarogyasri scheme. Instead of paying the hospitals, finance minister Harish Rao was distributing the money in Huzurabad, he alleged.

The BJP leader said minister Gangula Kamalakar should take steps to purchasing food grains, and not go around distributing liquor.

He said TRS leaders, fearful of defeat at Huzurabad, were creating fake letters on his name, and claiming that he had not taken up developmental activities in Huzurabad. “The people are aware of what I have done,” Rajendar said.