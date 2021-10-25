Nation Politics 25 Oct 2021 KCR-Etala fallout si ...
KCR-Etala fallout similar to a dispute in commercial organisation: Revanth Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 25, 2021, 1:25 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2021, 7:18 am IST
TRS director Etala questioned MD KCR after he got a smaller share. From there, an internal war started to acquire the MD’s chair
Etala did not resign for the sake of double bedroom houses or to implement Dalit Bandhu, Revanth said. — DC Image
Karimnagar: State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday compared to the falling out of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and former minister Etala Rajendar to a dispute in a commercial organisation.

“Problems occurred over sharing in the business organisation of TRS,” the TPCC chief said. “TRS director Etala questioned MD KCR after he got a smaller share. From there, an internal war started to acquire the MD’s chair.”

 

Speaking to mediapersons here, Revanth Reddy said the Huzurabad bypoll was the outcome of these disputes. “Etala did not resign for the sake of double bedroom houses or to implement Dalit Bandhu,” he said.

He alleged that the state police were divided into two camps, and the phones of the DGP and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy were tapped.

“Two police officials, one an encounter specialist and the other a covert operation expert, have kept vigil on me and my family members,” he alleged. “Retired officers were given postings and they have formed a special team to keep vigil,” he alleged.

 

TRS leaders believed that they were above the law, that is why they are attacking even the police, the TPCC chief said, referring to an incident last week.

“I wish there were Maoists in the state, because TRS leaders might feel some fear. Being a public representative it is wrong to wish like that, but by seeing the way the TRS leaders are misusing their political power there must be someone who puts brakes on their behaviour,” Revanth Reddy said.

He alleged that the BJP was divided and some of its leaders were not interested in working with BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. “BJP senior leaders Vidhyasagar Rao and Muralidhar Rao will not take Sanjay into confidence. Sanjay is afraid that Muralidhar Rao has KCR’s support. When he can not even question his own party leaders, how will Sanjay question the government,” Revanth Reddy asked.

 

He said Chandrasekhar Rao, minister K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao did not belong to Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet respectively, but were elected from there. “How can they call Congress candidate Dr B. Venkat Narasing Rao a non-local,” he asked. He promised Dr Venkat would work hard for the people.

Tags: kcr etala fallout, kcr is md of trs
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


