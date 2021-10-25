Huzurabad effect: Ministers, MLAs, MLCs skip TRS plenary

HYDERABAD: Although TRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao and its working president K.T. Rama Rao are repeatedly claiming that the October 30 Huzurabad Assembly by-elections was a 'minor thing' and its outcome would not have any impact on the party or the government, the absence of several ministers and MLAs at the party plenary proved the amount of significance the party attaches to the by-election.

Ministers T. Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, Koppula Eshwar and dozens of party MLAs, MLCs and senior party leaders skipped Monday’s plenary as they are ‘busy’ campaigning.

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha was also conspicuous with her absence. She was in Dubai to showcase Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa on October 23. Ironically, legislators A. Jeevan Reddy, Bajireddy Govardhan and B. Ganesh Gupta, who accompanied her, attended the plenary.

The party leadership has camped three ministers, several MLAs and MLCs in Huzurabad since July with the sole target of defeating BJP nominee Etala Rajendar.

Never have ministers, MLAs and MLCs skipped the party plenary in such large numbers. This year's plenary assumed all the more significance as it marks the completion of two decades since inception and it was being held after a gap of three years.