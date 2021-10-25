Nation Politics 25 Oct 2021 Huzurabad effect: Mi ...
Nation, Politics

Huzurabad effect: Ministers, MLAs, MLCs skip TRS plenary

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 25, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2021, 7:09 am IST
Ministers T. Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, Koppula Eshwar and dozens of party MLAs, MLCs and senior party leaders skipped Monday’s plenary
TRS party plenary at Hitex, Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 TRS party plenary at Hitex, Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Although TRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao and its working president K.T. Rama Rao are repeatedly claiming that the October 30 Huzurabad Assembly by-elections was a 'minor thing' and its outcome would not have any impact on the party or the government, the absence of several ministers and MLAs at the party plenary proved the amount of significance the party attaches to the by-election.

Ministers T. Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, Koppula Eshwar and dozens of party MLAs, MLCs and senior party leaders skipped Monday’s plenary as they are ‘busy’ campaigning.

 

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha was also conspicuous with her absence. She was in Dubai to showcase Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa on October 23. Ironically, legislators A. Jeevan Reddy, Bajireddy Govardhan and B. Ganesh Gupta, who accompanied her, attended the plenary.

The party leadership has camped three ministers, several MLAs and MLCs in Huzurabad since July with the sole target of defeating BJP nominee Etala Rajendar.

Never have ministers, MLAs and MLCs skipped the party plenary in such large numbers. This year's plenary assumed all the more significance as it marks the completion of two decades since inception and it was being held after a gap of three years.

 

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, minister k.t. rama rao, huzurabad assembly, trs party plenary
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 26 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A man crosses a street amid heavy downpour. (Photo: PTI)

IMD predicts heavy rains in next two days in Tamil Nadu

The ECI also issued orders appointing Karimnagar Traffic-1 circle inspector Gurram Thirumal as the circle inspector of Jammikunta town with immediate effect. — DC Image

Station house officer of Jammikunta PS in Huzurabad transferred

City police said Pattabhiram was booked under several IPC sections dealing with promoting enmity, causing public mischief, provoking breach of peace, criminal conspiracy etc, but there was no need to impound his passport or restrict him from moving out of the country. — Twitter

Social media abuzz on TD leader Pattabhi leaving for Maldives

The chairman of the Vardhaman Society, Joshua has been apprehended by Atmakur police. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Rs 2.5 crore lost by Atmakur depositors in Vardhaman Multi-State Cooperative Society



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi opens his mann to drones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

MoS Ajay Mishra meets Amit Shah, under pressure to resign

Ajay Teni Mishra (ANI)

TRS threatens defamation case against BJP leader over drugs allegations against KTR

Reportedly, KT Rama Rao had offered to go through a drug test. (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP's N V Subhash lashes out at Owaisi over Father of Nation remarks

BJP leader in Telangana N V Subhash. (Twitter Photo)

Use PM Modi's pictures in central schemes implemented: BJP's appeal to TN CM

BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy. (Photo: Wikipedia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->