Cops frisk cars of Bandi, Revanth in Huzurabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 25, 2021, 12:28 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2021, 12:28 am IST
HYDERABAD: The police have intensified vehicle checking in poll-bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency for the last two days. In separate incidents, police checked the vehicles of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay in undivided Karimnagar district.

The police halted the vehicle of Sanjay Kumar at Singapur village on Sunday and thoroughly checked the vehicle. For the last two days, the BJP president’s vehicle has been frisked at various places by the police. Sanjay cooperated with the police in their duties. The police checked a briefcase and other material kept inside the car.

 

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy’s vehicle was stopped by the police on Sunday in Huzurabad Assembly constituency limits. The police thoroughly checked the vehicle.

Activists of both the national parties fumed over frequent vehicle checking by the police. They said the police should also conduct checking of ruling TRS leaders' vehicles in Huzurabad.

