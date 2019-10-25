KT Rama Rao plotted victory for TRS

Hyderabad: Credit for the Telangana Rashtra Samiti victory in the Huzurnagar Assembly byelection goes to three leaders who ensured that there were no loose ends.

TRS general secretary and MLC, Palla Rajeswar Reddy, was made in-charge of the constituency; the party had briefly considered fielding him but finally decided to go with Mr Saidi Reddy.

Mr Rajeswar Reddy along with local minister, G. Jagadish Reddy, played a very important role from the beginning till the end of campaign, staying in the constituency for more than 20 days.

Behind the scenes, it was TRS working president and minister, K.T. Rama Rao, who played a very important role but maintained a very low profile.

He held teleconferences with party leaders at Huzurnagar and with grassroots party workers.

Planning the counter strategy, coordinating party workers and leaders and giving them directions was all Mr Rama Rao’s work. Besides, the TRS government’s welfare schemes resonated with the people more than the RTC strike.

The major takeaway for the TRS after the byelection triumph was that the party found a new “troubleshooter” in Mr Rajeswar Reddy.