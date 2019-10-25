Nation Politics 25 Oct 2019 Huzurnagar ends up i ...
Huzurnagar ends up in K Chandrashekar Rao’s kitty

In Huzurnagar, the TRS secured 56.45 per cent votes while the Congress received 34.60 per cent.
Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: In the end, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) breached a strong Congress bastion and swept the Huzurnagar byelection by a record margin of 43,233 votes.

TRS candidate S. Saidi Reddy won a one-sided mandate against Congress candidate Padmavathi Reddy, wife of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Except the Congress, all remaining 26 candidates who were in the fray, including the BJP and the Telugu Desam, have lost their deposits.

 

The BJP, which has started claiming to being an emerging alternative to the TRS in Telangana, secured fourth position.

The third place, interestingly, went to Sapavath Suman, an independent candidate, who despite losing deposit, got more votes than the BJP and the Telugu Desam.

Out of 2,00,239 valid votes, Mr Saidi Reddy of TRS polled 1,12,796 votes, Congress ca-ndidate Mrs Reddy polled 69,563 votes. Other candidates, including Sapavath Suman (with 2,693 votes), BJP candidate Kota Rama Rao (2,621) and TD candidate Chava Kiranmayi (1,827), were left far behind.

