Nation Politics 25 Oct 2019 'Future CM' ...
Nation, Politics

'Future CM' reads posters in Mumbai calling Aditya Thackeray to lead

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 25, 2019, 7:37 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2019, 7:37 pm IST
This indicates that the Sena workers want him to take the top job even though Uddhav Thackeray ruled it out.
Photo: ANI
 Photo: ANI

Mumbai: After the people's mandate on Thursday which has not given the majority to any political party in Maharashtra and provided room to political parties to negotiate, posters calling young Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray the "future chief minister" surfaced in a part of Mumbai on Friday

This indicated that the Sena workers want the Thackeray scion to take the top job even though his father Uddhav Thackeray ruled it out, saying he is just a beginner, NDTV reported.

 

The posters of "Shiv Sena's young leader and would-be Chief Minister" have come up at Worli, from where Aaditya Thackeray won in the Maharashtra election. He defeated his rival, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Suresh Mane by 67,000 votes.

Speculation swirled around 29-year-old Aaditya when his father while speaking to the media on the election outcome, spoke about the "50:50 formula", which means half the term for a chief minister from the BJP and the other half for the Sena.

"Before the Lok Sabha elections, Amitbhai (Amit Shah) had come to my house, and we had decided on a formula. Now the time has come to implement the same," said Uddhav Thackeray.

The BJP-Sena combine won around 160 seats in Maharashtra.

Aware of the fact that the BJP is dependent on it, the Sena rubbed it in with a sharp editorial and a cartoon.

In the editorial in its mouthpiece "Saamana", the Sena said the mandate has rejected the notion that elections can be swept by engineering defections and splitting opposition parties.

Sharad Pawar, said the Sena, proved more powerful than the BJP chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis. "Fadnavis said he was a powerful wrestler but Sharad Pawar proved more powerful," the editorial said and added "Maharashtra doesn't accept arrogance of power. ...Our feet were always on the ground."

Aaditya Thackeray has been noncommittal about the speculation about a key post for him.

...
Tags: aaditya thackeray, maharashtra, cm
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Satya Pal Malik. (Photo: File)

GC Murmu takes over as LG of J&K, RK Mathur in Ladakh; Malik moves to Goa

Furious over the government, Pawan Kalyan said that his party will agitate until the sand supply is rectified. As sand supply has been stopped in the state, lorry owners are also suffering, he observed. (Photo: ANI)

Lakhs of Andhra workers suffering due to no availability of sand: JSP's Pawan Kalyan

'If Gopal Kanda is the same person because of whom a girl had committed suicide and her mother also committed suicide as she did not get justice. The case is still pending in court, and this person is out on bail,' she tweeted. (Photo: ANI)

Haryana polls: BJP's Uma Bharti disapproves of Gopal Kanda's support in Haryana

Photo: Representational image

Nearly 6 lakh MT of fruit transported out of Kashmir in 3 months: J&K government



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AIMIM's victory in Kishanganj dangerous for Bihar: Giriraj

Giriraj Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Moily asks PM to not import of dairy products, pepper under Free Trade Agreement

Senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily. (Photo: File)

PM lauds Tamil Nadu Govt for 'excellent arrangements' for Sino-India

The Chinese leader had arrived here for his second informal meet with Modi on October 11 and 12. (Photo: File)

Selfishness of Congress led BSP's loss in Haryana Assembly polls: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday termed Congress'

We will form govt in Haryana with independents' support: BJP chief Subhash Barala

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala on Friday said that his party will form the government in the state with the support of independent legislators as it fell short of achieving an absolute majority on its own. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham