Nation Politics 25 Oct 2019 BJP will do 'ju ...
Nation, Politics

BJP will do 'jugaad' to form govt in Haryana: Kamal Nath

ANI
Published Oct 25, 2019, 9:03 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2019, 9:16 am IST
The BJP needs the support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark to retain power in the state.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that as the BJP has been rejected by the people, they will now do 'jugaad' with other parties and independents to form the government. (Photo: File)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that as the BJP has been rejected by the people, they will now do 'jugaad' with other parties and independents to form the government. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Commenting on the results of the assembly polls in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that as the BJP has been rejected by the people, they will now do 'jugaad' with other parties and independents to form the government.

"In Haryana, the BJP did not get a majority. BJP leaders should accept that they have been rejected by people. Now, they will do 'jugaad' with other parties and independents. They will form the government, but people will not forget it," said Kamal while addressing a presser here.

 

The BJP won 40 seats in Haryana Assembly polls, the result of which was declared on Thursday, as compared to the 47 seats that the party had bagged in the last Assembly polls.

The BJP needs the support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark to retain power in the state.

Congress logged victory on 31 seats, while JJP got 10 seats. INLD, which had won 19 seats in 2014 polls, could get just one seat, while others managed to grab eight seats.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kamal nath, haryana assembly elections 2019, bjp, congress
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged BJP to stop with

You cannot win on Modi's popularity every time: Owaisi after Haryana Assembly results

Khattar left for Delhi in a helicopter. He boarded the chopper from the helipad near his official residence here, sources said. (Photo: File)

Khattar to meet senior leaders today as Haryana gets hung Assembly

Siddaramaiah, who is the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, said:

Karnataka rebels to meet same fate as those in Maharashtra: Siddaramaiah

This comes hours after Siddaramaiah said that if Congress wins 15 seats in by-polls BS Yedyurappa has to give resignation and the Congress will go for a fresh election without an alliance with the JD-S. (Photo: File)

'Honestly' answer who caused damage to govt: Kumaraswamy to Siddaramaiah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Left citadel of Aroor falls

A jubilant Shanimol Usman with Lathika Subhash after victory in Aroor on Thursday. (DC)

TJ Vinod cut his teeth in student politics

TJ Vinod.

UDF scrapes through, braves rain blues

T. J. Vinod.

BS Yediyurappa’s Maha campaign not of much help to BJP

CM B.S. Yediyurappa being felicitated by Vijay Ratnaparkhe, President and MD of Robert Bosch Engineering and Business, during the inauguration of Robert Bosch Internet of Things Elevator and Escalators Solutions, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

BJP will win all 15 seats in bypolls, claims Nalin Kumar Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham