Nation, Politics

Who’s your PM candidate: BS Yeddyurappa asks HD Kumaraswamy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Oct 25, 2018, 2:44 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 2:44 am IST
Congress leaders are not in a position to give a clear answer on the PM choice.
Hubballi: State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa has challenged Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to announce the name of the prime ministerial candidate of the combined opposition before the Lok Sabha polls. 

Addressing press persons here on Wednesday, the former CM said there is a lot of confusion among Congress leaders and their coalition partner(JD-S) about this. 

 

Congress leaders are not in a position to give a clear answer on the PM choice, he said adding that some of them were taking the name of AICC president Rahul Gandhi, while others are claiming that P. Chidambaram will be the PM candidate.

Expressing confidence that Narendra Modi will become prime minister again after the next Lok Sabha elections, he said that all survey reports have given enough indicators in this regard. He also lambasted former CM Siddaramaiah for criticizing BJP leader B. Sriramulu and for taunting him remarking that he (Sriramulu)  knows about only section 420 of IPC (which refers to cheating).

“Such charges made by the chairman of the ruling coalition government's co-ordination committee do not suit Siddaramaiah’s stature and prestige. He should tender an apology as he has insulted the entire Valmiki community by criticizing Sriramulu (who belongs to this community) in this manner. People will teach a befitting lesson to Congress leaders in the by-elections,” Mr Yeddyurappa said. 

