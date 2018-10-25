Swami Paripoornananda vows to bring Janata Sarkar in Telangana

BJP leaders welcome Swami Paripoornanada, who joined the party recently, on his return from Delhi to Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Gandhi)

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Dr K. Laxman said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narender Modi would participate in three election meetings to be held at Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Suryapet, the dates for which would be finalised soon.

Speaking to the media, he said that the Prajakutami, an alliance of four parties, was formed only to hoodwink the people. He said PCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy had voted to shave only after leading the Congress to victory but he would the dust, renounce everything and go to the Himalayas after the elections.

Dr Laxman said pensions to women and the differently-abled were being promised by different political parties in the run up to the elections like price bids in an auction only to enlist their support.

Dr Laxman said Swami Paripoornananda would strengthen the party in the state. Swami Paripoornanada, who joined the party recently in the presence of BJP president Amit Shah, said he had three reasons for joining the party. He said the party was not concentrated in one single area, did not discriminate on the basis of caste, and was the only party in the country which was preserving and protecting Hindu dharma.

He said the BJP was going forward with Miss-ion 70, to win 70 seats in TS, and dismissed the Opposition comment that it had only five legislators in the last Assembly. The Sri Peetham seer reminded the Opposition that Pandavas were also five and their might ultimately prevailed.

“Though Mr Shah asked me to take a position in the party, I will not do so. I am determined to work under the leadership of Dr Laxman,” he said.

He gave a call for bringing in “janata sarkar (people's rule) and driving away parivar sarkar (family rule).” He said Telanagana state was going to become a saffron state soon and the elections here would attract the attention of the world.