Congress gives Rafale spin to CBI row

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Oct 25, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Rahul also went on a 100-km road show from Jhalawar to Kota, addressing meetings on the way.
Jhalawar/Kota: Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the CBI row, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday alleged that its Director Alok Verma was removed because the agency was raising questions over the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Addressing a public rally in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, the home turf of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Gandhi also alleged that Mehul Choksi deposited money in the bank account of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's daughter.

 

Mr Gandhi said the prime minister sought votes saying he wanted to become the ‘chowkidar’ of the country but “the ‘chowkidar’ committed theft”.

On a poll campaign in Rajasthan ahead of the upcoming December 7 assembly elections, Rahul also went on a 100-km road show from Jhalawar to Kota, addressing meetings on the way.

In Jhalawar, the Congress chief said the prime minister did not waive a single rupee debt of farmers, but he wrote off bad loans worth Rs. 3.5 lakh crore of top 15 businessmen of the country.

A farmer is called a defaulter (if he is unable to repay the loan) but big businessmen with bad loans are given a red-carpet welcome and banks ask them how they can be helped, Gandhi claimed.

Tags: rahul gandhi, cbi row, narendra modi, rafale fighter jet deal
