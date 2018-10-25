Chandrababu Naidu tells bankers to pay cash to Titli-hit in time

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed bankers to pay the amount released by the state government under the Pasupu Kumkuma scheme before November 15.

He said the state government had released Rs 1,814.82 crore to pay Rs 2,000 each to 86 lakh DWCRA women under the Pasupu Kumkuma scheme. He warned that if the bankers failed to pay the amount to the beneficiaries, the DWCRA groups would stage a dharna at the banks.

Addressing the 204th state level bankers meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the CM advised the bankers to get prepared to pay cash to Cyclone Titli victims on time and ensure there was no cash shortage. When the CM asked the bankers to extend cooperation to those who were donating towards the CM’s relief fund for the Cyclone Titli victims, the bankers said they were ready to open an international gateway for the convenience of non-resident Indians.

The CM appealed to the bankers to come forward to extend their cooperation as the state government had taken up housing for the poor in a big way. As part of the annual credit plan, a target was set to extend loans to the tune of Rs 1,01,564 crore to the agricultural sector and the banks released Rs 31,007 crore in the first quarter achieving 30.53 per cent. In the MSME sector, the banks released loans for Rs 9,715 crore achieving 34.38 per cent and released Rs 47,234 crore to other priority sectors.

The bankers said that as per the directions of the CM they released loans to the tune of Rs 2,530.24 crore to 2,52,756 tenant farmers in the first half year. The CM directed the bankers to extend loans to the horticulture sector.

The bankers achieved 46.33 per cent under annual credit plan in the first quarter. They released loans to the tune of Rs 89,991 crore against the annual credit plan of Rs 1,94,220 crore. The minister for finance, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, and others were present.