Azmeera Chandulal faces murder allegation

Warangal: Caretaker tourism minister Azmeera Chandulal and his son Azmeera Prahlad and some of their followers were booked by the Venkatapuram police after TRS leaders in Mulugu constituency alleged that Chandulal tried to kill them.

Dissidence in Mulugu constituency arose when Chandulal, who belongs to the Lambada community, was chosen to be the TRS’ candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections. Ever since then, it has been escalating. Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders are vociferous in their demand to get an Adivasi as the party candidate instead of a Lambada.

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders allege that Chandulal is sparking differences between the tribals and non-tribals in the constituency and his son Prahlad, who is in the nominated position of market committee chairman, is misusing his power. They want Chandulal to voluntarily step back from contesting the polls.

“Chandulal has lost patr-onage among the people due to evil deeds. Those leaders who are opposing him are gaining public support. Afraid that he would lose the elections, Chandulal is resorting to personal attacks by his followers,” said Sakinala Shoban, zilla parishad floor leader.

The police complaint against Chandulal was filed by Thati Krishanaiah and Porika Revanth Naik, who alleged that Chandulal had sent his followers to kill them.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and sections 143, 147, 341, 506, 149, 427, 109 of the IPC against Chandulal, Prahlad, TRS’s Venaktapur mandal president Porika Harji Naik, Cheekurthi Madhu, Anthati Ramu, Poshala Abhi, Mudige Rajkumar, Ch Purushotham, Venkata Swamy, Basaboina Poshalu, Gorre Dilip and Guniganti Harish.

Local leader Porika Govi-nd Naik has demanded that the police arrest the accu-sed without delay. He said they would fight until the men were punished, adding that if they are harmed, Chandulal and his son should be held responsible.