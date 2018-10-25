Asaduddin Owaisi questions vigilance role in sacking CBI chief

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that the Centre had been undermining democratic institutions and destroying their image.

While interacting with the media here with regard to the CBI versus CBI episode, he questioned the Central Vigilance Commission and asked under which Section of law it had recommended to the Centre for removal of the CBI Director Mr Alok Verma.

Stating that he had faith that the Supreme Court would give relief to Mr Alok Verma, Mr. Owaisi said that the action of the Centre was in violation of Section 4 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

He described the CBI’s “internal civil war” as being a reflection of the BJP government’s weakness and helplessness.

He pointedly asked why the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was trying to protect Rakesh Asthana “who is known for his corruption”.