YSRC has done nothing for N. Andhra: BJP

Visakhapatnam: BJP national secretary Satya Kumar said that the round table meeting on the necessity of decentralisation organised by the ruling party in Visakhapatnam on Sunday was an exercise in waste. Except for empty promises, the party has done nothing so far for the welfare of north Andhra, he said while talking to reporters in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

He said the round table was organised to obstruct the ongoing padayatra by the Amaravati farmers. He said that the BJP would protect the padayatra and warned the YSRC leadership not to disturb the yatris.

Satya Kumar suggested the government hold a round table meeting on the menace of ganja smuggling, per capita income, and massive unemployment among the youth.

He said that the ruling party did not develop the state in its tenure of three years. The finance minister gave distorted figures on the financial situation of the state, which was turning from bad to worse.

He went on to say that not a single project had been launched, and that, apart from the centre-approved educational institutions, no new institutes had been established during the three-year period.

Regarding the demand for a high court at Kurnool, he said the demand was not new but prior to that, funds were needed to complete the irrigation projects in the Rayalaseema region. Taking a dig at the projects in the Chief Minister’s constituency Pulivendula, Satya Kuamr said that foundation stones for projects worth Rs 7,000 crore were laid during the last three years but not even a project of Rs 7 crore had been completed.