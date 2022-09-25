TTD to release white paper on all immovable properties

the TTD chairman said the board has resolved to pay Rs 25 crore to the district administration to procure 132 acres of land for employees-related development activities. — Representational Image/DC

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of the world-renowned hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara, will soon release a white paper containing details of all immovable properties that it has received so far in the form of donations from devotees.

This is the third consecutive year that the richest temple administration in the country has been releasing a white paper on its properties. It will be uploaded on the TTD’s official website – “www.tirumala.org”, soon and the details will be made available for the public to view, said TTD trust board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy while disclosing the key resolutions passed in the trust board meeting held in Tirumala on Saturday.

Subba Reddy said the TTD has owned 960 immovable assets across the country, spread over 7,123 acres and worth around Rs 85,705 crore. The management scrutinised all the properties and prepared a comprehensive database containing details like property’s nature, survey number, donor details, location and other information, and will make them available on TTD’s official website.

Briefing the reporters on other important resolutions along with TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, the TTD chairman said the board has resolved to pay Rs 25 crore to the district administration to procure 132 acres of land for employees-related development activities.

“The erstwhile Chittoor collector has allotted 300 acres towards employees’ house sites for which the TTD has already paid Rs 60 crore. Apart from this, after the formation of new Tirupati district, another 132 acres of land has been provided for employees-related development activities in future to which the TTD shall have to pay Rs 25 crore”, he said.

He said the board has approved to construct Pilgrims’ Amenities Complex in Tirumala at a cost of Rs 98 crore behind Govardhan Choultries to facilitate accommodation to more common pilgrims. Apart from this, the board also sanctioned Rs 7.20 crore to set up additional load transformers in Tirumala to meet water geyser and other electrical improvisations carried out in the rest houses and Rs 2.45 crore for refurbishing furniture and other requirements in Nandakam Rest House at Tirumala.

The trust board has given the nod to construct a four-lane road at Rs 30 crore from Vakulamata Temple to Pudipatla near S.V. Zoo Park. Rs 6.37 crore has been sanctioned for the development of S.G.S. Arts College in Tirupati and Rs 3 crore has been earmarked for the development of TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Nellore.