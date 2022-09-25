  
RBI data proves Telangana's growth story, says Vinod

Published Sep 25, 2022, 9:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2022, 9:35 pm IST
A file photo of Telangana Secretariat (Image: DC)
 A file photo of Telangana Secretariat (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: An RBI report on the Indian economy for 2020-21 reflects the tremendous growth achieved by Telangana state across diverse fields like agriculture, forestry and fisheries among others, said state planning board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar.

In a statement here on Sunday, Vinod Kumar said the vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was distinct in the latest report of RBI ‘Handbook of Statistics on the Indian Economy 2020-21’

“RBI has stated that the growth was achieved because of schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and free 24x7 power supply,” he said.

Quoting RBI report, he said, the net state value added by the economic activity from agriculture has increased by 100 per cent between 2017 and 2021.

"This commendable feat was possible because the Chief Minister understood the socio-economic needs of the people of Telangana and addressed them accordingly," Vinod Kumar stated.

