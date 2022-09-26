  
Munugode bypoll: Revanth woos tribal voters

TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy challenged others in the fray for an open debate on the constituency’s development. (DC Image)
HYDERABAD: On his maiden visit as the mandal in-charge of Samsthan Narayanpur, forming part of Munugode by-election campaign, TPCC chief and Lok Sabha member A. Revanth Reddy tried to woo tribals and women on Sunday.

He concluded his tour at Vaillapally village by daring others in the fray for an open debate on the constituency’s development.

Reddy, accompanied by party nominee Palvai Sravanthi, toured the villages in Narayanpur and urged tribal youth and female voters to give their woman leader from Congress a chance to bring changes to their lives. “She will help you get pattas for podu lands,” he reassured the villagers.

Expressing gratitude to the tribal community, he recalled how they all had backed him, which helped him win the Lok Sabha seat.

“It was the Congress party, which came to the rescue of local auto drivers who were being harassed by the authorities. Some of you had voted for me and helped me win. I expect a similar support for our party candidate, this time around,” the Malkajgiri MP urged.

“Rather than keeping their word, the Union and state governments have added to the problems of the people. For instance, lands were snatched away after the introduction of the Dharani portal. As Sravanthi has mentioned, the BJP and Rajgopal Reddy are taking you all for a ride by promising the moon,” he added.   

Describing Munugode as a Congress fortress, Sravanthi called upon voters to teach the BJP and TRS a lesson.

