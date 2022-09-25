  
KTR to meet Basar IIIT students today

Published Sep 25, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2022, 7:48 am IST
IT minister K. T. Rama Rao will visit Basar IIIT and interact with students Monday afternoon. — Twitter
 IT minister K. T. Rama Rao will visit Basar IIIT and interact with students Monday afternoon. — Twitter

ADILABAD: IT minister K. T. Rama Rao will visit Basar IIIT and interact with students Monday afternoon. He will be accompanied by cabinet colleagues  Sabitha Indra Reddy and A. Indrakaran Reddy.

It may be recalled that during their agitation in August, the students appealed to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Rama Rao to visit their campus to know the problems they were facing and to take steps to resolve them.

Rama Rao will first visit Deepaiguda of Jainad mandal and condole Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, whose mother Bhojamma had passed away recently.

He will later interact with the management and employees of BNDT Labs and NTT Data Business Solutions, IT Towers in Adilabad.    

...
