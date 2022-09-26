  
Nation Politics 25 Sep 2022 KCR to mount pressur ...
Nation, Politics

KCR to mount pressure on Centre to heal TS, AP bifurcation wounds

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 26, 2022, 1:10 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2022, 1:10 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will demand Modi govt to persuade AP to withdraw court cases (Photo: Representational/ANI)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will demand Modi govt to persuade AP to withdraw court cases (Photo: Representational/ANI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will make a strong demand before the Centre to persuade Andhra Pradesh to withdraw the court cases under the AP Reorganisation Act in order to facilitate the resolution of the two Telugu states’ long-pending bifurcation issues.

Official sources said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao reviewed the pending bifurcation issues with senior officials ahead of the Union home ministry's scheduled meeting in Delhi on September 27 to discuss bifurcation issues. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, finance special chief secretary K.Ramakrishna Rao and senior officials of the departments concerned will attend the meeting in New Delhi.

The CM reportedly said that the AP government had been blocking resolution of bifurcation issues by approaching courts. There could be no progress unless AP withdraws the cases. The CM is learnt to have said that there was no point in the Centre holding such meetings if it first failed to persuade AP to withdraw the cases.

Rao had claimed that the previous TD government in AP from 2014 to 2019 did not cooperate in resolving these issues, instead complicating them further by moving the courts despite the TS offering to hold talks several times.

According to sources, the CM recalled his two invitations to AP CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Pragathi Bhavan for talks after the YSRCP government came to power in AP in 2019.  “By refusing to withdraw court cases, the YSRC government was taking the same stance as the previous TD government," Rao said.

The CM reportedly took stock of assets and liabilities, cash reserves of common institutions listed under Schedule IX and X of the Act, located in Hyderabad, in which AP was seeking a share.

...
Tags: k chandrashekar rao, bifurcation, modi government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

BJP’s inaction on bifurcation Act hurt TS growth: Harish
Bifurcation blues haunt Telugu varsity with TS wants AP staff to be taken back

Latest From Nation

an 18-year-old girl stabbed her after she spurned a proposal from the accused (Photo: Representational Image/DC)

Girl attacked by stalker in Hyderabad's Osmania University

Reddy (in picture) came down heavily against the Chief Minister for not meeting people’s requirements but going all out to extend financial support to parties in neighbouring states. — DC File Image

BJP will provide 10% quota to STs if voted to power in TS: Kishan

The level to which the grains sprout becomes the benchmark of hurdle-free and successful conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams. — DC Image

Stage set for Brahmanda Nayaka Brahmotsavams

An official from the GHMC veterinary department denied that his employees were relocating strays (DC Image)

Stray dogs being relocated on flimsy grounds, decry animal activists in Hyd



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Family rule should be ousted from TS, says Assam CM

Sarma said that some people in Telangana hesitate to worship Bhagyanagar's Bhagyalaxmi. They should understand that there is no place for Razakars in this country. — DC Image

Kumaraswamy demands resignation of education minister in BMS scam

File photo of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.

Crucial CLP meet to be held at Ashok Gehlot's residence amid leadership change buzz

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI)

Congress resorting to dirty politics, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Sachin Pilot joins Bharat Jodo yatra, says Cong workers want Rahul to be party chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and others during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kochi, Kerala. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->