Punjab cabinet expansion tomorrow, says CM Channi; new faces likely to be inducted

Published Sep 25, 2021, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2021, 4:14 pm IST
Channi today met Punjab Governor and after the meeting announced that Punjab cabinet expansion will be held tomorrow at Raj Bhawan
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (Photo: Facebook)
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to induct half a dozen new faces while four ministers who were a part of the Amarinder Singh-led- government are expected to be dropped from the cabinet.

After three rounds of meeting with the Congress high command, the new cabinet of Punjab, under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi has been finalised on Saturday, sources said.

 

Channi today met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and after the meeting announced that Punjab cabinet expansion will be held tomorrow at Raj Bhawan, at 4:30 pm.

Of the three meetings, two meetings were held at Rahul Gandhi's residence within a span of 24 hours. The meetings continued till late at night.

According to sources, four ministers considered as close aides of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh are likely to be dropped from Channi's new cabinet and half a dozen of new faces will be introduced tomorrow.

As per the sources, the new faces of the Punjab cabinet are likely to be Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Singh Giljian, Punjab Congress' working President Kuljeet Nagra, Gurkeerat Singh Kotli, General Secretary of Punjab PCC Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjit, and Raja Warring.

 

Meanwhile, the ministers whose names might be dropped from the cabinet are Sunder Shyam Arora, Sandhu Singh Dharamsot, Balbir Sidhu, Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, Gurpreet Singh Kangar.

When asked if the decision involves a particular leader, the sources told ANI that all ministers and MLAs are seen through a single lens by the party leadership and not as different groups.

"If few ministers are being dropped and new faces are being introduced, it is on the basis of their performance and for the effective functioning of the state government," they said.

 

