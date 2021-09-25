Balineni welcomes CM's plan to replace entire cabinet

NELLORE: The speculation over Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plans to replace his Cabinet with new faces seems to have some validity going by the speech of minister for energy and forests Balineni Srinivasa Reddy in Ongole on Saturday.

“I said that the party is more important to me than the ministerial berth when Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke about 100 per cent replacement of the Cabinet in the past. I told him that it was a good decision and to go ahead with the change if it was a policy of sorts,” Srinivasa Reddy said while adding that he was not worried about losing his position as minister.

Srinivasa Reddy revealed his mind while taking strong objection to slogans by supporters of former Darsi MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasad demanding MLC post to him when the minister was addressing a gathering after the election of Buchepalli Venkayamma (mother of Siva Prasad) as ZP chairperson in Ongole.

Visibly angry with the indiscipline, Srinivasa Reddy spoke about the CM's plans to replace the Cabinet while hinting that they were following his orders like disciplined soldiers and nobody would be spared if they crossed the line.

He reiterated that the party was more important than the positions and everyone should follow the policies of the party.

Srinivasa Reddy said Jagan Mohan Reddy gave the ZP chief post to Buchepalli family in recognition of their services to the Darsi segment and the party.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy also spoke. Newly elected ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, MLAs Karanam Balaram, T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu, K. Nagarjuna Reddy, Burra Madhusudhan and Anna Rambabu were present among others.