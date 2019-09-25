Watch: BJD MP slap young party worker on stage at party meet

Chandrasekhar Sahu slapped Sangram Sahu, former Gajapati District Youth Congress president, who had attended the meeting to join the ruling BJD. (Photo: video screengrab)

Bhubaneswar: Chandrasekhar Sahu, MP from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) from Odisha’s Berhampur, recently landed in a controversy after a video, in which he was seen slapping a party worker, has gone viral on social media.

The former Union Minister slapped a young party worker on stage in full public view during a party meeting held in Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district on Tuesday. Chandrasekhar Sahu slapped Sangram Sahu, former Gajapati District Youth Congress president, who had attended the meeting to join the ruling BJD.

The incident was captured on camera, the young leader tried to downplay the incident.

"The MP did not slap me but only chided by just touching my cheek just like an elder brother. I have known him since my student days and also joined BJD due to his blessings," said Sangram, reported NDTV.

However, the incident has invited criticism from the political opponents of the BJD MP.

"A former Union Minister and a sitting Parliamentarian (Berhampur MP) slaps a fan in full public view. Hasn't he brought disgrace to Odisha with such outrageous and shameful conduct? Hope everyone is watching!" tweeted BJP general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra.

Baxipatra had unsuccessfully contested against Chandrasekhar Sahu from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat in 2019 elections.

