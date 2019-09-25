Nation Politics 25 Sep 2019 Watch: BJD MP slap y ...
Nation, Politics

Watch: BJD MP slap young party worker on stage at party meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 25, 2019, 5:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 5:12 pm IST
‘The MP did not slap me but only chided by just touching my cheek just like elder brother,’ the worker who got slapped said.
Chandrasekhar Sahu slapped Sangram Sahu, former Gajapati District Youth Congress president, who had attended the meeting to join the ruling BJD. (Photo: video screengrab)
 Chandrasekhar Sahu slapped Sangram Sahu, former Gajapati District Youth Congress president, who had attended the meeting to join the ruling BJD. (Photo: video screengrab)

Bhubaneswar: Chandrasekhar Sahu, MP from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) from Odisha’s Berhampur, recently landed in a controversy after a video, in which he was seen slapping a party worker, has gone viral on social media.

 

 

 

The former Union Minister slapped a young party worker on stage in full public view during a party meeting held in Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district on Tuesday. Chandrasekhar Sahu slapped Sangram Sahu, former Gajapati District Youth Congress president, who had attended the meeting to join the ruling BJD.

The incident was captured on camera, the young leader tried to downplay the incident.

"The MP did not slap me but only chided by just touching my cheek just like an elder brother. I have known him since my student days and also joined BJD due to his blessings," said Sangram, reported NDTV.

However, the incident has invited criticism from the political opponents of the BJD MP.

"A former Union Minister and a sitting Parliamentarian (Berhampur MP) slaps a fan in full public view. Hasn't he brought disgrace to Odisha with such outrageous and shameful conduct? Hope everyone is watching!" tweeted BJP general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra.

Baxipatra had unsuccessfully contested against Chandrasekhar Sahu from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat in 2019 elections.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bjd, nnaveen patnaik, bhubaneswar, chandrasekhar sahu, mp
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

The matter will be heard again by the bench on Thursday, a lawyer present during the proceedings said. (Photo: PTI)

Saradha fund: In-camera proceedings in HC for Rajeev Kumar's pre-arrest bail plea

At an election rally last week, Pawar had taken a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had targeted him at a rally and questioned what he had done for Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)

‘Maharashtra won't bow before Delhi’: Pawar on ED's bank scam charges

The body was tied from neck and was dragged for 15 kilometers near Mandi area of Hapur district. (Photo: Representational)

UP man dragged by bike and killed, motive unclear

Raut had said on September 19 that alliance between the two parties could break if Shiv Sena did not get 144 of the 288 seats. (Photo: ANI)

BJP won over 300 seats in LS polls after making Pulwama a poll issue: Sena



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Beijing's starfish-shaped Daxing airport opened By Xi Jinping

The third-largest Chinese airline, Air China, is expected to keep flying the bulk of its flights from Beijing Capital International Airport. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sunny Leone to feature in 'Kamasutra'? find out

Sunny Leone.
 

Joaquin Phoenix defends 'Joker' as families of shooting victims voice concern

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

KTM finally launches the 790 Duke in India

KTM 790 Duke gets four ride modes, an IMU-based 9-level traction control system, and more.
 

PM Modi is India's Prime Minister, but to Donald Trump he's the 'king'

Modi also showered Trump with equal amounts of praise. (Photo: FIle)
 

Tharoor finally manages to find 'authentic' pic of Nehru's US visit

Tharoor put up another photo of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to make his point that most Indian prime ministers have been popular abroad – not just Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Maharashtra won't bow before Delhi’: Pawar on ED's bank scam charges

At an election rally last week, Pawar had taken a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had targeted him at a rally and questioned what he had done for Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)

BJP won over 300 seats in LS polls after making Pulwama a poll issue: Sena

Raut had said on September 19 that alliance between the two parties could break if Shiv Sena did not get 144 of the 288 seats. (Photo: ANI)

Not proud of Trump calling Modi India's father don't consider yourself Indian: Singh

'India is being respected in a way which was rare in the past,' Jitendra Singh said. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chouhan tells farmers to skip power bills; Cong asks, ‘what about you?’

Chouhan's close associate said that the outstanding amount was paid on Monday immediately after the former CM received the notice. (Photo: File)

Cong to undertake Padayatra on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress will undertake a march across the country. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham