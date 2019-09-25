Nation Politics 25 Sep 2019 'Not Surprised& ...
Nation, Politics

'Not Surprised', says Sharad Pawar after ED files money laundering case against him

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2019, 8:43 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 8:43 am IST
The registration of the case comes just weeks ahead of polling in the BJP-ruled state.
Sharad Pawar's nephew and former deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, is also one of the accused. (Photo: File)
 Sharad Pawar's nephew and former deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, is also one of the accused. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a case against him and others in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he would have been "surprised" had there not been such an action against him given the "huge" response he received during his poll campaign in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar's nephew and former deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, is also one of the accused.

 

In a sarcastic comment, Pawar also "thanked" the central agency for naming him in the case relating to the bank of which he "is not a member and was not involved in its decision-making" in any way. The Maharashtra unit of the ruling BJP, however, justified ED action, saying it took the steps as per rules and procedure.

"I thank the probe agencies because they have involved my name in a case relating to such a bank of which I am not even a member of, I was not involved in its decision-making," Pawar said. "If they have filed a case against me too, I welcome it. I would have been surprised had such action not been taken against me after the kind of response I receive during my visits to various districts of the state."

The former Union minister, however, said he will continue with his campaigning for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra. Pawar, who initially appeared clueless about his name figuring in the ED's case, said he has not received any notice yet.

The NCP dismissed it as a politically motivated move. "It is aimed at defaming opposition leaders ahead of the polls," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged.

Party leader Dhananjay Munde said efforts were being made to bedevil Pawar given the "huge" response he was receiving in the poll-bound state and the same had made the ruling BJP "fidgety". Taking to Twitter, Munde said the "time will change".

The Maharashtra Congress also hit out at the Modi government, saying the ED is being used to suppress opposition leaders to ensure "totalitarian" regime of the BJP.

"The ED is being used to suppress leaders in the opposition; it is clear it is being done to bring the totalitarian rule of the BJP. This establishes the autocracy has arrived in the country," Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande pitched for a probe into the scam in order to give justice to people and called for punishing the guilty. "Common people deposit money in co-operative banks. This matter should be probed. Action should be taken against whoever is guilty irrespective of the parties they belong to," he said.

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the ED took the step as per rules and norms. "If there is a scam, if an FIR is registered in its connection and if the scam is to the tune of more than Rs 100 crore, the ED has to take cognisance of the same," he said.

"This is the protocol. A case was filed in Mumbai as per the Bombay High Court order, the ED has taken action as per the procedure," Upadhye added.

The ED, a specialised financial probe agency, has filed a money laundering case against Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the MSCB scam case. Officials said an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to a police FIR, has been registered by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR which had named former chairmen of the bank, ex-deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and 70 former functionaries of the cooperative bank.

The registration of the case comes just weeks ahead of polling in the BJP-ruled state.

...
Tags: sharad pawar, ajit pawar, ed, bjp, ncp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after launching a year-long celebration to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Vidyasagar from his birthplace at Birsingha. (Photo: PTI)

Vidyasagar bust vandalised by 'politically-blind giants': Mamata takes dig at BJP

Reacting to the development, Moily said,

Post 'Howdy Modi', Trump's 'first gift' to PM is mediation offer on Kashmir: Moily

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wields the broom after launch of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

'Global Goalkeeper' award for PM Modi for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

The Malabar Development Forum organised a symbolic protest by lighting torch near Mananchira against the step-motherly attitude of the state government towards the Karipur airport. (Photo: Venugopal)

Malabar Inc on warpath against Karipur neglect



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New WhatsApp feature allows you to share stories to Facebook

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature recently spotted in the latest beta update, that allows you to even hide status updates from the contacts you have muted.
 

Indian Army clears 130 tonnes of garbage from Siachen Glacier

Out of the 130.14 tonnes brought down, 48.14 tonnes is non-biodegradable while 40 tonnes include plastic and glass waste. The metallic content including shells of ammunition is around 41.45 tonnes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Trump passes her

On Friday, millions of young people all over the world joined Thunberg in a climate strike that she led from New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

3 Mi band 4 features you didn’t know about

With the colour AMOLED screen, six axis sensor and tons of available customisation, the Mi Band 4 is a clear winner in the below 5k wearables category.
 

Is Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ going to be shot in Hindi as well?

Mahesh Babu.
 

Apple watch saves Biker’s life after accident

The watch had smartly notified the respective authorities of the accident by calling 911 and emergency medical services were able to reach Bob, who had suffered a head injury, within 30 minutes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

H D Kumaraswamy-Siddaramaiah battle roars on Twitter

A file photo of former CMs Siddaramaiah and and H.D. Kumaraswamy in happier times

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress to focus on winnability

Mullapally Ramachandran

Cong vs BJP: Yellapur braces for battle royale

Disqualified Yellapur MLA Shivaram Hebbar (second from left) in a file photo

Hot race for Ernakulam

K.V. Thomas

Kummanam Rajasekharan, Sobha Surendran top BJP contenders

P.S. Sreedharan Pillai
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham