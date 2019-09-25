Nation Politics 25 Sep 2019 'Beat him with ...
'Beat him with torn slipper': AIADMK leader Balaji hits out at Cong's Manickam

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Sep 25, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
'For Nanguneri candidate I think Congress is deciding its candidate sitting in Delhi,' he also added.
 'If that pig comes here, shoot him,' K T Rajendra Balaji said. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: AIADMK leader K T Rajendra Balaji on Wednesday hit out at Congress before the by-elections at Nanguneri, and said that the Congress MP Manickam Tagore who is sitting in Delhi is doing nothing but release press statements.

Criticising the Congress parliamentarian while addressing his party workers, Balaji, who holds the charge of the dairy ministry in the state said, "For Nanguneri candidate I think Congress is deciding its candidate sitting in Delhi. A waste of a person Manickam Tagore is the Member of Parliament now. If he comes and asks your for your votes beat him with a torn slipper," he said.

 

Sharpening his attack, the minister went on to accuse the Congress MP of never coming to his parliamentary constituency and compared him with an 'ungrateful dog'. "He neither came to you to ask for votes during Lok Sabha elections nor did he thank you after being elected. He is an ungrateful dog who is sitting in Delhi. His family is also sitting in Delhi," he said.

He also said that Manickam is a person who keeps on releasing press statements sitting in Delhi. "If that pig comes here, shoot him. We generally use rubber bullets to shoot pigs, you also use same pig shooting rubber bullets to shoot this pig," he added.

Earlier in the day, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had announced its candidates for the bye-polls to Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies.

MR Muthamizhselvan is the candidate from Vikravandi and Reddiarpatti V Narayanan will fight from the Nanguneri constituency.

By-elections to two assembly constituencies - Vikravandi and Nanguneri - in Tamil Nadu will be held on October 21.

Counting of votes will be taken upon October 24 along with the votes cast in Assembly elections of Maharashtra and Haryana.

 

Tags: k t rajendra balaji, manickam tagore, aiadmk, congress, tamil nadu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


