People will ensure K Chandrasekhar Rao’s defeat: V Hanumantha Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 25, 2018, 3:12 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 3:30 am IST
He said that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao was insecure and hence had gone for early polls. 
 Veteran Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao

Khammam: Veteran Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao on Monday said that defeat of K. Chandrasekhar Rao was imminent. 

“Dissolutoin of the Assembly and going for early polls is a blunder by KCR and the people are ready to send the TRS government home,” he said. 

 

He said that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao was insecure and hence had gone for early polls. 

“The decision is proof of KCR’s apprehension. Both the state and Central government have miserably failed to fulfil their promises and people will defeat them,” said Mr Hanumantha Rao, who was in Khammam to clean the statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at Kalava Oddu Centre.

 He had installed the statue three years ago. 

Tags: v. hanumantha rao, trs government, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




