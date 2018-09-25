search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy takes TPCC panels’ row to Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Sep 25, 2018, 1:56 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 1:56 am IST
MLC says certain segments have no representation.
Congress MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy
Hyderabad: Dissatisfaction with the election related committees appointed by the Congress has been communicated to party national president Rahul Gandhi. 

According to sources, Congress MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, who expressed his displeasure to AICC leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, has now written to Mr Gandhi to take “corrective” steps in the interests of the party for the forthcoming Assembly elections. 

 

The sources said Mr Reddy wrote that certain segments have not been accommodated in the committees. Scheduled Tribes, present in large numbers in the state, have not been given even one chairman's post, and the Backward Classes, who form the largest group in the electorate, are also not represented in the committees. 

Mr Reddy reminded Mr Gandhi that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti has announced many sops to attract the BC community. The glaring anomaly on the part of the Congress must be corrected by appointing a popular leader of the BC community as chairman of the campaign committee or an equivalent post, he said.

The TPCC president and leader of the opposition in the dissolved Assembly belong to the Reddy community and now one more leader from the same community has been appointed TPCC working president, Mr Sudhakar Reddy said in his letter.  

He said it was unfortunate to consider that the Congress chance to win is because of the entry of former Telugu Desam leaders who have joined the party. 

He said that it is a fact that the TD has not only lost its credibility but its roots in Telangana have been shattered. 

Mr Ponguleti said that the Congress party has to exercise extreme caution and care in allotting constituencies to TD and other allies because if those TD or other parties’ candidates are defeated in those allotted constituencies, it would be an irreparable loss to the Congress and a gain for the TRS.  

He said in this tough situation, losing even one seat because of an error on the part of the party will be a heavy price to pay. 

