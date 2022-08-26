  
Nation, Politics

YSRC, TD activists clash as Naidu reaches Kuppam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published Aug 26, 2022, 12:01 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2022, 12:01 am IST
TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam. (DC Image)
TIRUPATI: Ruling YSRC Congress and opposition Telugu Desam activists pelted stones at each other in Kuppam on Thursday, leading to police lathi-charging both groups to control the situation.

The trigger for Thursday’s eruption had been a clash between cadres of the two parties in Kollupalli of Ramakuppam mandal on Wednesday. Following that Kuppam YSRC wing gave a call for stalling of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s programme in Kuppam on Thursday, as part of which Naidu was to inaugurate an “Anna Canteen” in the town.

Anticipating trouble, police prohibited entry of all vehicles, including public and private transport, into Kuppam from the early hours of Thursday. It turned out to be an unannounced curfew, with forced closure of all shops and schools in the town.

In the interim, YSRC leaders, including Chittoor MP N. Reddappa and MLC K. Bharath got permission from police for staging a one-hour protest at YSR Statue Junction near the bus stand denouncing Wednesday's clash. After the time slot allotted to ruling party for protest got over, police asked them to vacate the place, so that Chandrababu Naidu could inaugurate the Anna Canteen, which the TDP had set up a few metres away from the protest venue.

Trouble began when ruling party cadres instead destroyed publicity material related to inauguration of the canteen. They even pulled down the temporary structure from where the canteen would function after being inaugurated by Naidu.

In a counter, Telugu Desam cadres started rushing towards the house of YSRC MLC Bharath on Palace Road, when police lathi-charged and dispersed the mob. At least four TD activists have reportedly been injured and rushed to the area hospital.

The atmosphere was thus tense when Naidu walked to the Anna Canteen venue with his supporters. The TD chief sat on the road with his supporters denouncing the attack on the canteen. Police had a tough time convincing him to give up his protest. Naidu relented after symbolically inaugurating the Anna Canteen after personally handing over plates and serving food to the Telugu Desam cadre.

Addressing party supporters, the former chief minister termed it a black day in the history of Kuppam, which has never seen such hooliganism. “I have seen many governments and politicians, but none like Jagan. The Chief Minister and his party men are behaving like goons, while police are acting at the behest of ruling party. They may have 60,000 police forces, but I have 60 lakh loyal cadres. It will not take me a minute to do what they are doing. But I will not do it,” he declared.

