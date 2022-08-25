  
TRS, Congress leaders joined BJP in New Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 25, 2022, 11:43 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2022, 1:27 am IST
BJP president J.P. Nadda welcoming TRS and Congress leaders into BJP fold in New Delhi on Thursday. — By arrangement
HYDERABAD: TRS and Congress leaders including Errabelli Pradeep Rao, the brother of minister Errabelli  Dayakar Rao, joined the BJP in presence of its president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday.

Pradeep Rao is the National Egg Coordination Committee zonal chairman. Others who joined the BJP were Husnabad Assembly constituency Congress in-charge Bomma Sriram Chakravarthy, TRS state secretary Yoganand and V.T. Vijay Kumar.

Pradeep Rao and others joined the saffron party under the leadership of Tarun Chugh, the party’s Telangana incharge, and Garikapati Mohan Rao, it was stated. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that they would strive hard to bring the BJP into power in Telangana state. BJP is rapidly strengthening in the state, they said.

Location: India, Telangana


