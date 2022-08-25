Suspense over Raja Singh’s suspension

Although the Speaker (in picture) must take the final call about the MIM demand, it is well known that the Chief Minister's decision plays a crucial role in this matter. — Wikipedia

Hyderabad: All eyes are on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on the AIMIM's demand for expulsion of suspended BJP MLA T.Raja Singh from the Assembly for his controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

Although the Speaker must take the final call about the MIM demand, it is well known that the Chief Minister's decision plays a crucial role in this matter. Raja Singh may be disqualified if the TRS decides to hold a byelection in the Goshamahal Assembly constituency along with Munugode, official sources in the Secretariat said.

Another proposal that is being considered is the suspension of Raja Singh for around a year, similar to YSRC MLA R.K. Roja in Andhra Pradesh in 2015. Raja Singh's one-year suspension would prevent him from taking part in the Assembly session during his present term because the Telangana Assembly elections are set for December 2023, 15 months away.

The letter that AIMIM sent to Speaker Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday is with the Assembly Secretariat, official sources said. Since August 22, the Speaker has been visiting his home district of Banswada to introduce a number of development initiatives. Additionally, he is expected to participate in a number of events on Friday. He is expected to return to the city on Monday. That is when the AIMIM’s letter will be submitted to him.

The TRS is putting up all of its effort to defeat the BJP in Munugode in an effort to take regain the seat it lost in the 2018 Assembly elections after winning it in 2014. In contrast, the TRS is weaker in the Goshamahal constituency, where the fight would be between BJP and AIMIM in the event of a bypoll. Since TRS views AIMIM as a friendly party, it is unclear if TRS will allow AIMIM the opportunity to compete in the byelection to defeat BJP in the Goshamahal constituency.