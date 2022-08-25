  
Nation Politics 25 Aug 2022 Suspense over Raja S ...
Nation, Politics

Suspense over Raja Singh’s suspension

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Aug 25, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2022, 1:29 am IST
Although the Speaker (in picture) must take the final call about the MIM demand, it is well known that the Chief Minister's decision plays a crucial role in this matter. — Wikipedia
 Although the Speaker (in picture) must take the final call about the MIM demand, it is well known that the Chief Minister's decision plays a crucial role in this matter. — Wikipedia

Hyderabad: All eyes are on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on the AIMIM's demand for expulsion of suspended BJP MLA T.Raja Singh from the Assembly for his controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

Although the Speaker must take the final call about the MIM demand, it is well known that the Chief Minister's decision plays a crucial role in this matter. Raja Singh may be disqualified if the TRS decides to hold a byelection in the Goshamahal Assembly constituency along with Munugode, official sources in the Secretariat said.

Another proposal that is being considered is the suspension of Raja Singh for around a year, similar to YSRC MLA R.K. Roja in Andhra Pradesh in 2015. Raja Singh's one-year suspension would prevent him from taking part in the Assembly session during his present term because the Telangana Assembly elections are set for December 2023, 15 months away.

The letter that AIMIM sent to Speaker Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday is with the Assembly Secretariat, official sources said. Since August 22, the Speaker has been visiting his home district of Banswada to introduce a number of development initiatives. Additionally, he is expected to participate in a number of events on Friday. He is expected to return to the city on Monday. That is when the AIMIM’s letter will be submitted to him.

The TRS is putting up all of its effort to defeat the BJP in Munugode in an effort to take regain the seat it lost in the 2018 Assembly elections after winning it in 2014. In contrast, the TRS is weaker in the Goshamahal constituency, where the fight would be between BJP and AIMIM in the event of a bypoll. Since TRS views AIMIM as a friendly party, it is unclear if TRS will allow AIMIM the opportunity to compete in the byelection to defeat BJP in the Goshamahal constituency.

...
Tags: bjp mla t raja singh, pocharam srinivasa reddy
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao addressing the public meeting in Kongara Kalan in Ranga Reddy district. (Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

CM KCR tells people to chase away 'religious fanatics'

On Thursday, the process of selecting the candidates continued between TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy (middle), CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (right) and senior leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy. — DC File Image

Munugode by-election: Cong dumps Palvai Sravanthi’s candidature

The court said it will send the report of the five-member committee to the Centre for appropriate action. There are remedial measures and safeguards that are needed for Prime Minister (in picture) Security, said the bench while perusing the committee’s report. — PTI

SC panel blames SSP for PM Modi security breach in Ferozepur

The TRS government has surpassed even BJP government when it comes to brutality against Muslims. The videos that have gone viral clearly show innocent Muslim youth being thrashed mercilessly, Uttam Kumar Reddy (in picture) said in a media release. — Twitter

Congress hails arrest of Raja Singh under PD Act



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Boost for Bandi as HC allows continuation of yatra

BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (C). (Image by Arrangement)

BJP, Congress spread lies on social media during 2019 polls: Study

The study examined 1,014 fact-checked stories from March 10 to May 23, 2019 and discovered that the BJP and Congress were responsible for the vast majority of misinformation posts. — AFP

Kejriwal questions source of Rs 800 crore 'offered' by BJP to 40 AAP MLAs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Sisodia claims BJP offered to close all cases if he joins their party

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022.

BJP workers climb cell tower seeking permission for Bandi’s yatra

BJP workers who climbed the cellphone tower demanding the government give permission for the padayatra of BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in Hanamkonda on Thursday.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->