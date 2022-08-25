Raja Singh walked away scot free in 36 criminal cases

HYDERABAD: Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, who was suspended from the BJP for his alleged objectionable comments on a particular community, had 43 cases against him as per his election affidavit in 2018. Of these 43 cases, 36 ended in his acquittal. In all these 36 cases, the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him. Among cases in which he was acquitted, one was an attempt to murder case for attacking police personnel, who did not support the prosecution during trial in the court.

One of the recent acquittals was in March 2022, related to an attack on police personnel during a procession in the year 2010. Three cases were registered against Raja Singh and his associates under charges of attempt to murder, for attacking police personnel, at Afzal Gunj and Shahinayatgunj in the city.

The cops, who were injured in the attacks, did not appear before the court to give their evidence, despite repeated attempts to summon them during the trial. Their failure to appear before the court resulted in the prosecution not able to prove the case against Raja Singh, leading to his acquittal.

In another case reported at Habeebnagar in the city in 2010, Raja Singh and others were charged with attempt to murder. When the then DCP of West Zone was monitoring the movement of a religious procession, a mob started pelting stones, leaving the DCP severely injured on his face. On his report, a case was registered against Raja Singh and others.

However, during the trial, the prosecution could not prove that the accused were the ones involved in the incident and even the DCP who was injured could not identify them. They informed the court that they could not identify the accused as the stones were pelted from behind and far away from their view. Even the DCP himself and other cops failed to identify the accused during the test identification parade.

In other cases, Raja Singh had charges including alleged speeches against a particular community, attacking religious places and police personnel and damaging their vehicles, trespassing into private properties, religious places and taking up illegal construction of religious sites.

Other cases were related to taking out rallies and processions on the occasion of festivals, without obtaining permission from the police or carrying out processions and using music systems, beyond the permitted time.