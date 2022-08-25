  
Nation Politics 25 Aug 2022 Raja Singh walked aw ...
Nation, Politics

Raja Singh walked away scot free in 36 criminal cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Aug 25, 2022, 3:38 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2022, 3:38 am IST
Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh. (PTI)
 Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, who was suspended from the BJP for his alleged objectionable comments on a particular community, had 43 cases against him as per his election affidavit in 2018. Of these 43 cases, 36 ended in his acquittal. In all these 36 cases, the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him. Among cases in which he was acquitted, one was an attempt to murder case for attacking police personnel, who did not support the prosecution during trial in the court.

One of the recent acquittals was in March 2022, related to an attack on police personnel during a procession in the year 2010. Three cases were registered against Raja Singh and his associates under charges of attempt to murder, for attacking police personnel, at Afzal Gunj and Shahinayatgunj in the city.

 The cops, who were injured in the attacks, did not appear before the court to give their evidence, despite repeated attempts to summon them during the trial. Their failure to appear before the court resulted in the prosecution not able to prove the case against Raja Singh, leading to his acquittal.

In another case reported at Habeebnagar in the city in 2010, Raja Singh and others were charged with attempt to murder. When the then DCP of West Zone was monitoring the movement of a religious procession, a mob started pelting stones, leaving the DCP severely injured on his face. On his report, a case was registered against Raja Singh and others.

However, during the trial, the prosecution could not prove that the accused were the ones involved in the incident and even the DCP who was injured could not identify them. They informed the court that they could not identify the accused as the stones were pelted from behind and far away from their view. Even the DCP himself and other cops failed to identify the accused during the test identification parade.

In other cases, Raja Singh had charges including alleged speeches against a particular community, attacking religious places and police personnel and damaging their vehicles, trespassing into private properties, religious places and taking up illegal construction of religious sites.

Other cases were related to taking out rallies and processions on the occasion of festivals, without obtaining permission from the police or carrying out processions and using music systems, beyond the permitted time.

...
Tags: bjp mla raja singh, telangana news, hate speech
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 25 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Youth protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh at Charminar
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remarks on Prophet Muhammad
Raja Singh arrested for objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Latest From Nation

The Mahagathbandhan of seven political parties led by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday won the trust vote in the Bihar Assembly. (PTI)

Nitish wins vote, seeks 'united Opposition' to fight BJP in 2024 polls

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)

KTR slams PM Modi, Centre over high fuel price

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Bandi blames KCR for attacks on BJP leaders

The protest, held to condemn derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed by Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, started on Tuesday night and continued till 5 am on Wednesday. (DC Image)

MIM corporator, 30 others detained for staging protests



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP: BJP offered our MLAs Rs. 5 crore each, 'Operation Lotus' still on

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at a news conference in Ahmedabad, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress YouTube channel deleted; party says probe on

Image for Representational Purpose.

Grand Alliance to have coordination panel to ensure it does not meet NDA's fate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at a function after paying tributes at Shaheed Smarak, in Patna, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gehlot’s dig at Pilot intensifies rift

Infighting within the Congress in Rajasthan once again came to the fore with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launching a veiled attack on his party rival Sachin Pilot. — PTI File Image

JMM switches tack, to now back Oppn’s Alva in V-P poll

Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. (File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->