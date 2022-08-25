Old woman dies while attending CM’s meeting, Jagan offers ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh

The chief minister (In picture) announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and the cheque was immediately made and handed over to the family members later in the day by state minister Jogi Ramesh. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: A geriatric woman, Sammeta Rama Manikyam (70) of Devarapalli village in Pedana Mandal, died while attending the YSR Nethanna Nestham event of Chief Minister Jagan Reddy at Pedana on Thursday.

The chief minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and the cheque was immediately made and handed over to the family members later in the day by state minister Jogi Ramesh.

Manikyam was suffering various illnesses but showed an interest to attend Jagan’s public meeting. On the way to the meeting place, she fell onto the ground near the venue. The 104 staff and doctors tried to help her and provide her treatment but she died.

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh informed the CM about the death. Jagan immediately asked the district collector to provide Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

Ramesh and officials later went to the house of the deceased in Devarapalli village, paid floral tributes to the body and consoled her family members. Ramesh and the officials offered the Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the family members.