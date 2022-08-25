  
Nation Politics 25 Aug 2022 Nitish wins vote, se ...
Nation, Politics

Nitish wins vote, seeks 'united Opposition' to fight BJP in 2024 polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Aug 25, 2022, 7:40 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2022, 7:40 am IST
The Mahagathbandhan of seven political parties led by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday won the trust vote in the Bihar Assembly. (PTI)
 The Mahagathbandhan of seven political parties led by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday won the trust vote in the Bihar Assembly. (PTI)

Patna: The Mahagathbandhan of seven political parties led by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday won the trust vote in the Bihar Assembly. A total of 160 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion moved by the new government while no votes were against it as the Opposition BJP staged a walkout during Nitish Kumar’s speech.

Earlier in the day, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha resigned from the post amid a huge political drama. He announced that JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav would preside over the session instead of deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari.

The action was, however, called “unconstitutional” by parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. As the House convened again in the second half, deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari was welcomed by the Mahagathbandhan and he presided over the trust vote in the Assembly.

“I convened the House in an impartial manner for 20 months with the support of all the members from both the treasury and opposition. I hope this would continue in future also”, Mr Vijay Kumar Sinha said before announcing his resignation from the post on Wednesday.

Ahead of the trust vote, chief minister Nitish Kumar called for a united Opposition to take on the BJP at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. He said: “We are together now and have taken a pledge to work for the development of Bihar. Many people called to congratulate me after I formed this alliance but I urged them to unite and fight together to win the next Lok Sabha election”.

He added that “the country cannot progress on false promises and narratives. Some people are only interested in fanning hatred between Hindus and Muslims. These are the people who don’t want to spare even Bapu, as they had no role in the freedom struggle. But we have come together and will fight against all this”.

During the debate on the motion, Mr Nitish Kumar said that the “Central government wanted to take the credit of all the state government’s scheme”. He went on to target the BJP MLAs by saying that the “Har Ghar Jal” scheme was also the state government’s scheme which the Centre tried to hijack. He said: “Even the scheme for roads in rural areas was launched during Atal Behari Vajpayee’s time. All of you present in the House today must take note of these things. Few of you were not there and may not know. The Centre doesn’t deserve credit for these schemes”.

During his speech, Nitish Kumar hinted that after joining hands with the BJP in July 2017, he was not comfortable. He also reminded the BJP that his party JD(U) in the 2005 and 2010 Assembly elections won more seats than the BJP.

During his speech in the Assembly, Nitish Kumar went on to say that he had nothing against the BJP in Bihar but some of their senior leaders like Sushil Kumar Modi, Prem Kumar, Nand Kishore Yadav and Vinod Narayan Jha were sidelined in their party despite having a good rapport with him.

“These leaders had a good rapport with me but after they got sidelined by their party during the formation of the government I thought that they were up to something. Even then I did not do anything but took the step after the situation became difficult for me”, Mr Kumar said.

He said that “veteran leaders like Atal Behari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani” had treated him “with respect”, and added that he had snapped ties with the BJP in 2013 after “they were sidelined in the party”.

Mr Nitish Kumar had cut off the JD(U)’s ties with the BJP-led NDA on August 9 and announced his alliance with the RJD, Congress and other Opposition parties in Bihar on August 10.

In the current scenario, Nitish Kumar has the support of seven political parties and 164 members in the 243-member Assembly. The Opposition BJP has 77 seats in the House.

...
Tags: bihar mahagathbandhan, bihar chief minister nitish kumar, bihar political developments, nitish kumar floor test
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Horoscope 25 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

JD(U) for Nitish as PM if Oppn wants
Nitish inducts 31 new ministers; keeps home; RJD gets 16 berths
Nitish cabinet expansion today; nearly 30 ministers to be inducted

Latest From Nation

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)

KTR slams PM Modi, Centre over high fuel price

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Bandi blames KCR for attacks on BJP leaders

Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh. (PTI)

Raja Singh walked away scot free in 36 criminal cases

The protest, held to condemn derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed by Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, started on Tuesday night and continued till 5 am on Wednesday. (DC Image)

MIM corporator, 30 others detained for staging protests



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress YouTube channel deleted; party says probe on

Image for Representational Purpose.

AAP: BJP offered our MLAs Rs. 5 crore each, 'Operation Lotus' still on

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at a news conference in Ahmedabad, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Grand Alliance to have coordination panel to ensure it does not meet NDA's fate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at a function after paying tributes at Shaheed Smarak, in Patna, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gehlot’s dig at Pilot intensifies rift

Infighting within the Congress in Rajasthan once again came to the fore with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launching a veiled attack on his party rival Sachin Pilot. — PTI File Image

JMM switches tack, to now back Oppn’s Alva in V-P poll

Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. (File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->