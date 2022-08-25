  
Nation Politics 25 Aug 2022 Congress YouTube cha ...
Nation, Politics

Congress YouTube channel deleted; party says probe on

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 25, 2022, 2:35 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2022, 2:35 am IST
Image for Representational Purpose.
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said its YouTube channel has been deleted and it is investigating whether a technical glitch or sabotage had caused this.

"Our YouTube channel - 'Indian National Congress' has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams," the party said on its official Twitter handle.

"We are investigating what caused this - a technical glitch or sabotage. Hope to be back soon. Team INC Social Media," it said.

Tags: youtube, indian national congress
Location: India, Delhi


