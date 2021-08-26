Nation Politics 25 Aug 2021 KCR sets TRS ready t ...
Nation, Politics

KCR sets TRS ready to face bypoll in September

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 26, 2021, 12:26 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2021, 12:26 am IST
He held a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the issue on Wednesday
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has alerted party leaders and cadre to prepare for Huzurabad Assembly bypoll in September last week. He held a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the issue on Wednesday.

Party sources said the Chief Minister informed them that he had information that the Election Commission (EC) was likely to issue poll notification next week either before August 31 or in the first week of September and polling would be held in September last week.

 

Rao felt that EC was planning to complete bypolls in all the states in September itself as October would not be conducive to hold elections due to Dasara, Durga Puja, Navaratri celebrations etc. Normally, the EC maintains at least 24 days gap between the announcement of poll dates and polling.

He opined that even if poll notification was issued in the first week of September, the polling could be completed by September-end. On August 12, the EC wrote to all political parties in the country, seeking their opinion regarding campaigning for the bypolls following the Covid guideline by August 30. With this, parties expect EC to issue poll notification soon after August 30 deadline.

 

Huzurabad Assembly seat fell vacant on June 12 after sitting MLA Etala Rajendar resigned from the TRS as well as MLA post to join the BJP. As per norms, the EC has to hold bypoll within six months of the seat falling vacant. Although, there is time until December 12 to hold bypoll for Huzurabad, the EC is expected to club bypoll along with West Bengal bypolls and also other states in September.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, huzurabad assembly bypoll, election commission (ec), etala rajendar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Reddy completed his 48-hour deeksha, as part of Dalit, Girijan Dandora programme, at Muduchinthalapally village in Medchal Malkajgiri district on Wednesday evening. (Twitter)

Fear of losing power haunting KCR, says Revanth

New toll plazas would come up on nine NH stretches after handing over them to private players. (Representational Photo:DC)

Centre mulls more toll plazas on NH in Telangana

Telangana state police. (Photo:Facebook)

Four IPS officers get DGP rank in Telangana

Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

Afghans can visit India only on e-visa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi is selling India's crown jewels, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (AFP file photo)

TS TD president L. Ramana joins TRS, plans for Huzurabad win

TRS warking President KT Rama Rao greets former TDP president L Ramana after giving him the party membership at Telangana Bhavan. (P.Surendra/DC)

Sonia Gandhi takes the lead, invites Opposition to virtual meeting on August 20

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021. (PTI)

Opposition leaders march against Pegasus, manhandling of MPs in Rajya Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other opposition parties' leaders talks to the media at a protest march against the curtailment of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 12, 2021. (PTI/Kamal Kishore)

No deal with NSO, Pegasus: Ministry of Defence

Minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->