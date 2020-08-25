153rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,110,761

69,028

Recovered

2,238,899

62,858

Deaths

57,715

953

Maharashtra68338348827122253 Tamil Nadu3793853193276517 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
Nation Politics 25 Aug 2020 Rahul's backroo ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul's backroom control and inaccessibility caused dissent in Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published Aug 25, 2020, 10:25 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2020, 10:25 am IST
Whenever senior leaders tried to reach out to Jyotiraditya Scindia, he categorically told them that he would speak with Mr Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi (AFP file photo)
 Rahul Gandhi (AFP file photo)

Dissent within the Congress Party has been growing for almost a year. But the recent tipping point came when Rahul Gandhi began election meetings for Bihar earlier this month without having any official position in the party. Many leaders felt that if alliances are sewn properly, the party may just have an outside chance at power in the state.

The genesis of the problem, in fact, lies in the backdoor control of the party by Mr Gandhi, his office and leaders supposedly close to him, even after demitting office as the party chief. Trouble started before Haryana Assembly elections last year when the then state unit chief, Ashok Tanwar, publicly hit out at the former Haryana chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Mr Tanwar, known to be close to Mr Gandhi, even protested outside the residence of Mrs Sonia Gandhi and was removed from the party. This internal sabotage just before the Assembly elections ensured that the Congress was just six seats less than the BJP after the result came out. Many believe that had the state unit been united, the party would have formed the government in the state.

 

In the last eight months, several leaders have sought time with Mr Gandhi but he has not met anybody. There were several grievances that leaders wanted to brief him about, but he remained unavailable.
Insiders claim that during the Madhya Pradesh crisis whenever senior leaders tried to reach out to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, he categorically told them that he would speak with Mr Gandhi.The end result was that Mr Scindia staged a coup, resulting in the fall of the state government.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the Congress constituted a team to give suggestions on how to tackle the pandemic. Former Union health minister and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad was a member of the team.
But the very next day he was unceremoniously dropped from the team. This led to major resentment amongst senior leaders. At various other levels also senior and junior leaders were slighted by those close to Mr Gandhi. This was visible in a meeting of Rajya Sabha MPs with Mrs Sonia Gandhi when Rajeev Satav hit out at the senior leaders for the position the party finds itself in presently.

 

Major resentment was also brewing due to the Rajya Sabha nominations made by the party earlier this year. The nomination of K.C. Venugopal, former Kerala Lok Sabha MP to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, raised many heckles in the party. Also, sending a one-term former Lok Sabha MP, Rajeev Satav, to Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra backfired on the party. Both these leaders are said to be close to Mr Gandhi.

Mr Venugopal, who is also the general secretary (organisation), is often accused of being inaccessible to many for organisational related issues. Sources say that Mr Azad and several other senior leaders tried to reach out to the Congress president, Mrs Gandhi, about several pressing issues concerning the working of the party but there was no response. After this several leaders got together and wrote to the Congress president suggesting several changes in the party functioning.

 

...
Tags: : rahul gandhi, congress leaders fight
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (C) leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after questioning within the scope of the investigation of the suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Rhea Chakraborty not yet summoned by CBI, says her lawyer Satish Maneshinde

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: AP)

Statements attributed to Geelani false, fabricated: Family

Security personnel patrol the streets at Lal Chowk Srinagar. — PTI photo

Pakistan violates ceasefire, Army retaliates

JP Nadda (PTI photo)

BJP Chief Nadda targets DMK, Stalin hits back



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Udayanidhi Stalin draws flak for uploading Vinayagar photo

Udayanidhi Stalin

BJP Chief Nadda targets DMK, Stalin hits back

JP Nadda (PTI photo)

Stalin wants NEET, JEE put off

Representational Image

Congress chief election in six months, Sonia to retain charge till then

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

Never made a statement in BJP's favour in last 30 years: Sibal to Rahul

Kapil Sibal (file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham