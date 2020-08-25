154th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,170,942

6,061

Recovered

2,504,047

1,946

Deaths

58,570

24

Maharashtra69339850249022465 Tamil Nadu3853523254566614 Andhra Pradesh3617122688283368 Jammu and Kashmir33007525205624 Karnataka2836651976254810 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1625271465884313 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar123383101362627 Telangana10867084163770 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
Nation Politics 25 Aug 2020 Ex-IPS officer K Ann ...
Nation, Politics

Ex-IPS officer K Annamalai joins BJP, praises Modi's fearlessness and courage

PTI
Published Aug 25, 2020, 3:08 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2020, 3:08 pm IST
The ex-IPS officer asserting that he will work to bring the "nationalist spirit" to Tamil Nadu.
BJP chief JP Nadda welcomes former IPS officer K Annamalai into BJP. (Twitter)
 BJP chief JP Nadda welcomes former IPS officer K Annamalai into BJP. (Twitter)

New Delhi: Former IPS officer Kuppusamy Annamalai joined the BJP on Tuesday, asserting that he will work to bring the "nationalist spirit" to Tamil Nadu.

Joining the BJP at its national headquarters here, Annamalai heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he embodies a leader's qualities of fearlessness, courage, knowledge and giving spirit.

 

"I will work to strengthen what the BJP stands for and to bring that nationalist spirit to the state of Tamil Nadu," the 36-year-old former police officer, who has been involved in social work since quitting the IPS, told reporters.

BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, who is his party's in-charge for the state, said the party has been attracting people from different segments into its fold in the state, which has been traditionally dominated by the two Dravidian parties, AIADMK and DMK.

He said it is very important to strengthen nationalist movement in Tamil Nadu, which will go to the assembly polls in the first half of the next year.  Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan was also present at the joining ceremony.  Annamalai later met BJP national president J P Nadda.

 

Nadda had on Monday assailed the opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of being a "sheltering ground for people not working in the interest of the nation" and "always inciting feelings against the national spirit."

...
Tags: ex-ips officer, tamil nadu politics, bharatiya janata party (bjp), kuppusamy annamalai
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Former Union minister Kapil Sibal.

A day after tweet controversy, Kapil Sibal says it isn't about post but about country

File image of the Jammu-Srinagar highway. (PTI)

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway suspended after rains trigger massive landslide

The spot of the building collapse. (ANI)

Raigad building collapse: Two killed, 18 feared trapped under the debris

Rahul Gandhi (AFP file photo)

Rahul's backroom control and inaccessibility caused dissent in Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul's backroom control and inaccessibility caused dissent in Congress

Rahul Gandhi (AFP file photo)

Udayanidhi Stalin draws flak for uploading Vinayagar photo

Udayanidhi Stalin

BJP chief Nadda targets DMK, Stalin hits back

JP Nadda (PTI photo)

Stalin wants NEET, JEE put off

Representational Image

Congress chief election in six months, Sonia to retain charge till then

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham