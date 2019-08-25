Nation Politics 25 Aug 2019 Send central team to ...
Nation, Politics

Send central team to assess flood situation in state: Punjab CM urges Amit Shah

ANI
Published Aug 25, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 9:12 am IST
The team was constituted by the Union Home Ministry in pursuance of a decision taken at a high-level committee meeting on August 19.
The committee had decided to break away from the past practice of waiting for the affected state to submit a memorandum seeking a central assessment. (Photo: PTI)
 The committee had decided to break away from the past practice of waiting for the affected state to submit a memorandum seeking a central assessment. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately include Punjab in the list of flood-hit states where a central team will be visiting to assess the situation.

The Centre has listed 11 states to be reviewed by Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) for flood-damage but Punjab has no mention in it, even though the state has witnessed large-scale flooding in many areas following unprecedented rains, an official communication said.

 

"Surprised on the exclusion of Punjab from the list of states to be visited by the IMCT to assess losses in flood-affected areas in different States. Request HM Amit Shah ji to direct the central team to visit Punjab to assess the huge losses," Singh tweeted.

The team was constituted by the Union Home Ministry in pursuance of a decision taken at a high-level committee meeting on August 19. The committee had decided to break away from the past practice of waiting for the affected state to submit a memorandum seeking a central assessment.

It has been mandated to visit the flood-affected Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujrat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala, for making final recommendations to the central government for allocation of flood assistance to the flood-ravaged states.

"Captain Amarinder pointed out that he had already written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek a special flood relief package of Rs 1,000 crore to address the losses resulting from floods in Punjab. It is estimated, as per initial calculations, that the state has suffered damage worth Rs 1,700 crore due to the floods," the communication said.

It may be recalled that flooding in river Sutlej due to the discharge of water from Bhakra Dam had caused extensive damage to the standing crops and inundation of residential areas in the villages.

...
Tags: captain amarinder singh, amit shah, floods
Location: India, Punjab


Latest From Nation

Extending helping hand to people whosoever needed shall be appreciated. (Photo: File)

Action against terrorists to continue in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

Squally weather is likely to prevail along and off Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representional Image)

Heavy rainfall alert for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan; predicts IMD

Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley passed away in quick succession in August 2019, in a span of 18 days, leaving a void in the party that may be difficult to fill for a long time to come. (Photo: AFP)

From Vajpayee to Jaitley, demise of BJP stalwarts leaves void in Indian polity

A Chennai-based software engineer has been arrested for allegedly luring several women with a front-office job at a five-star hotel in return for their nude photos, police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Chennai techie extorted nude images from women promising jobs, arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'More attention' towards tribals health facilities: Andhra Dy CM Srinivas

Speaking at a review meeting after visiting King George Hospital and Andhra Medical College here, he said that the health sector was the top priority for the state government. (Photo: Twitter/ @IPR_AP)

Arun Jaitley to be cremated today in Delhi, leaders pay last respect

The former finance minister and veteran BJP leader, who took his breath on Saturday afternoon at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) would be cremated with the state honours later in the day. (Photo: File)

PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to air today at 11 am

The radio address can be heard live on All India Radio, DD National, DD News and DD Bharti. (Photo: PTI)

Learning in mother tongue matters most: M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu released a commemorative stamp and special cover brought out by the postal department on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Dharmamurthi Rao Bahadur Calavala Cunnam Chetty, at the University Centenary auditorium in the city on Saturday. Governor Banwarilal Purohit also seen. (Photo: DC)

BJP has lost a tall leader, able Parliamentarian: M K Stalin

M K Stalin
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham