PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to air today at 11 am

ANI
Published Aug 25, 2019, 8:40 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 8:42 am IST
This will be his third radio programme since he was re-elected for a second term in May.
The radio address can be heard live on All India Radio, DD National, DD News and DD Bharti. (Photo: PTI)
 The radio address can be heard live on All India Radio, DD National, DD News and DD Bharti. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast "Mann Ki Baat" will be aired today at 11 am. This will be his third radio programme since he was re-elected for a second term in May.

The radio address can be heard live on All India Radio, DD National, DD News and DD Bharti.

 

In his first episode of "Mann Ki Baat" programme, after Lok Sabha elections, on June 30, Modi discussed various topics like emergency, water crisis and International Yoga Day. He had also urged people to inculcate a habit of reading books regularly.

He had said that he felt "empty" without addressing countrymen on the last Sunday of every month.

In the second episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' which was aired a week before the abrogation of Article 370, the Prime Minister had discussed Kashmir, saying that "those who spread hatred will never succeed in their nefarious plans".

He had also asserted that the power of development was stronger than the might of "bullets and bombs".

Modi had spoken in the last episode of the radio programme in February this year. He had expressed confidence of the BJP-led NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said that the programme will return after the polls.

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of the month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it.

...
