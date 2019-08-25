Nation Politics 25 Aug 2019 'More attention ...
'More attention' towards tribals health facilities: Andhra Dy CM Srinivas

The minister said several issues were brought to his notice during visit to hospitals and directed authorities to address them at earliest.
Speaking at a review meeting after visiting King George Hospital and Andhra Medical College here, he said that the health sector was the top priority for the state government.
 Speaking at a review meeting after visiting King George Hospital and Andhra Medical College here, he said that the health sector was the top priority for the state government. (Photo: Twitter/ @IPR_AP)

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Saturday said that the YSR government was committed to ensuring quality healthcare to the people.

Speaking at a review meeting after visiting King George Hospital and Andhra Medical College here, he said that the health sector was the top priority for the state government.

 

Srinivas also announced Rs 100 crore for the Visakha Institute Medical Sciences (VIMS) to improve its infrastructure and raise the salary of its staff. "Efforts would be made to recruit regular staff for VIMS," he said.

The minister said that several issues were brought to his notice during the visit to the hospitals and directed authorities to address them at the earliest.

He also said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government was paying "more attention" towards health facilities for tribals.

Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Sreevani, who was accompanying Nani on the visit, stressed on the need to focus on providing modern healthcare facilities in tribal areas.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, District Collector V Vinay Chand and other officials were also present during the visit.

