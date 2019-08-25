Nation Politics 25 Aug 2019 'Awards to Modi ...
'Awards to Modi from Muslim countries in over five years tight slap for Pakistan'

ANI
Published Aug 25, 2019, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 1:13 pm IST
Prime Minister Modi has always maintained that these awards are not merely for a person but for 130 crore Indians and their value systems.
The officials feel that "innovative foreign policy" of Prime Minister Modi has ensured that India's relations with the Muslim world are better than ever before. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving Order of Zayed, UAEs' highest civilian order, the tally of awards being conferred on him from Muslim countries has reached six in over five years which underlines his efforts at boosting India's ties with the Islamic world.

These awards come amid India's continuous efforts to sideline Pakistan on the issue of terrorism with recent one from UAE ensuring that New Delhi's relations with the Muslim world are better than ever before.

 

Top government sources say that such widespread recognition from the Muslim world is a "tight slap" for Pakistan, which is making one failed attempt after another to isolate India, particularly among Islamic nations.

After India abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is making hue and cry and leaving no stone unturned to internationalise the issue.

"Pakistan now realises that this is a New India that will engage with the world and also ensure that perpetrators of terror are isolated," a source said.

As of now, Modi has received Bahrain's the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance, UAEs' Order of Zayed, Palestine's Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, Afghanistan's Amir Amanullah Khan Award, Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz Sash Award and Maldives' Rule of Nishan Izzuddeenon.

The officials feel that "innovative foreign policy" of Prime Minister Modi has ensured that India's relations with the Muslim world are better than ever before.

"Prime Minister Modi's personal diplomatic outreach has yielded great results for India as far as the Muslim world is concerned. It has got home substantial investment, led to a rise in Haj quota and ensured the return of several prisoners in West Asia, united with their loved ones," said an official.

Prime Minister Modi has always maintained that these awards are not merely for a person but for 130 crore Indians and their value systems.

Tags: narendra modi, order of zayed, article 370
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


