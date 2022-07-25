KCR visists Delhi to unite Opposition, may call on new President

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao left for Delhi on Monday, accompanied by a few ministers, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MPs and senior leaders, by a special flight from Begumpet airport at 8 pm. The Chief Minister is likely to camp in Delhi for two or three days, according to party sources.

There is no clarity on the purpose of the Chief Minister’s visit. His visit at a time when Parliament is in session for the Monsoon Session assumes significance. Party sources said the Chief Minister was expected to call on new President Droupadi Murmu. Since Chandrashekar Rao did not attend Murmu's swearing-in-ceremony in Delhi on Monday, he wanted to pay a courtesy visit to Murmu to extend greetings on assuming charge as President, said party sources.

The Chief Minister is also expected to meet leaders of a few regional parties and MPs and request them to raise their voice in the ongoing session against 'undemocratic, anti-people, anti-poor and anti-farmer' policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

He is expected to meet leaders of farmers unions and others as part of his renewed efforts to forge an anti-BJP front at national level for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It may be recalled that while addressing the TRS MPs in Pragathi Bhavan on July 16, a day ahead of the Parliament session, Chandrashekar Rao said he would go to Delhi if necessary and hold meetings with the Opposition parties and MPs in the fight against the BJP government during the session. He asked MPs to utilise Parliament as a platform to fight against the BJP government.

TRS MPs along with MPs of Opposition parties have been stalling the proceedings in both the Houses since July 17 to protest rising prices of essential commodities and imposition of GST on milk and food items by the BJP government.

Sources said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, MPs Joginipally Santosh Kumar, G. Ranjit Reddy, LB Nagar MLA D. Sudheer Reddy and Karimnagar former mayor Ravinder Singh were among those who accompanied the Chief Minister to Delhi.