  
Nation Politics 25 Jul 2022 CM Jagan warns Naidu ...
Nation, Politics

CM Jagan warns Naidu will stop schemes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jul 25, 2022, 2:33 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2022, 6:57 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has raised a new slogan that carried a warning that ‘Chandrababu Naidu will stop the welfare schemes’ being implemented for the disadvantaged and poor sections of the people by the present government if the Telugu Desam wins back power in the state.

This slogan is aimed at winning mass support for the YSRC to retain power in the state.

The Jagan-led government is claiming fulfillment of a majority of the YSRC’s 2019 poll promises and implementation of several new schemes. But, the Opposition parties are trying to project the last three years of governance of the state as a “misrule”. They say AP’ financial position now is similar to that of Sri Lanka, where the coffers were emptied by the Rajapaksa-led government.

Jagan stressed on continued top priority for welfare schemes in the state. He asked the ruling party’s rank and files to take the pro-welfare campaign to the masses during the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam mass contact programme, and awaken the people.

Political parties usually intensify anti-government campaigns six months before the assembly elections. But, this time, principal opposition Telugu Desam started its anti-government campaigns in 2019 itself -- a few weeks after Jagan Reddy formed the government.

The TD, BJP, the Jana Sena and the Communists conducted numerous protests and agitations in the past three years and have intensified their campaigns in the past two months. TD chief Chandrababu Naidu and JS founder Pawan Kalyan started Yatras in various districts and are addressing public meetings to turn the tide against the YSRC.  
The BJP is also doing the same.

From October, Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh would undertake Bus Yatras which would continue for several months through districts.

Notably, the vote share of the YSRC increased to 70 per cent in the Atmakur byelection -- from 50 per cent in 2019. Further, the government employees’ share of support to YSRC rose to 80 per cent. All these gave huge shocks to the Opposition parties, which were hoping against hope that an anti-incumbency trend in the next polls will help them unseat Jagan Reddy from power.

Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders have intensified their campaigns against the Jagan government, cautioning the public against “AP turning into another Sri Lanka” due to mounting debts.

The YSRC ministers and leaders retaliated against the allegations of the TD, JS, BJP and the reds but opposition parties continued the tirade.

In this context, the chief minister decided that offence is the best defence. He started a counter- attack by seeking to create fear among the poor about a likely discontinuation of the welfare schemes if the TD is returned to power.

He said, "Chandrababu will come to you with all sorts of false promises. The evil quartet wants the welfare schemes, being implemented by our government, stalled. A vote for (TD) Chandrababu Naidu will be a vote against the welfare schemes.”

CM Jagan called upon the party cadre to rebut the false propaganda of the opposition by visiting people at their doorsteps and explaining the good side of the YSRC’s governance and the danger from the TD.

Political analysts note that the Naidu government too had implemented some welfare schemes before the 2019 elections but Jagan as CM implemented a whole lot of welfare schemes with a new-found vigour and seriousness. The people still ask for more of it during the visits of YSRC MLAs to their houses under the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam. This showed the enthusiasm of the masses towards the YSRC’s welfare schemes. Using this sentiment, Jagan started a counter campaign, creating fear in the minds of the poor over discontinuation of the welfare schemes by Naidu. This might encourage them to back the YSRC full throttle in the 2024 elections to the state assembly and parliament, the analysts say.

Minister Ambati Rambabu, Merugu Nagarjuna and others participating in the mass contact programmes stress that in the last three years, the YSRC government had given away a total of Rs 1.62 lakh crore to beneficiaries of the various welfare schemes in AP.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh news, andhra pradesh politics, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, chandrababu naidu, telugu desam party(tdp)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 25 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Marketing guru Prahlad Kakkar (Twitter)

Prahlad Kakkar underscores value of building brand images

Floodwater released from Nizamsagar project to downstream of river Manjeera on Sunday. — DC

After 3 decades, Nizamsagar at full capacity in July

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI)

BJP chief ministers brief PM Modi on impact of schemes

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of demitting office, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI)

Got full cooperation, says Kovind in his final address



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Got full cooperation, says Kovind in his final address

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of demitting office, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI)

Sanjay Raut slams Maha Assembly, LS Speakers for recognising Shiv Sena rebel groups

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Twitter/@rautsanjay61)

TMC plans action on Mahua amidst Kali remarks row

Members of BJP Mahila Morcha stage a protest demonstration in front of Bowbazar Police Station demanding immediate arrest of TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her remarks on Goddess Kali, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Uddhav Thackeray demands mid-term elections in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference at Matoshree in Mumbai, Friday, July 8, 2022. (PTI)

In push for south, BJP picks 4 for Rajya Sabha

K.V. Vijayendra Prasad.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->