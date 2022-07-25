  
Nation, Politics

BJP chief ministers brief PM Modi on impact of schemes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 25, 2022, 7:06 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2022, 7:06 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI)

New Delhi: With an eye on the forthcoming Assembly polls in states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, among others, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president J.P. Nadda, on Sunday held a meeting of the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states to assess the party’s organisational preparedness for the electoral battles ahead.

The chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the NDA-ruled states gave presentations on the impact of various Central government schemes in their respective states and also some schemes of the state governments.

Interacting with the 12 CMs and eight deputy CMs of the BJP and NDA-ruled states, Mr Modi emphasised on the implementation of key government schemes and moving towards ensuring saturation-level coverage. The PM was also updated about the preparedness for the “Har Ghar Tiranga” movement as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. He also asked them to encourage sports, provide the best facilities, boost the participation of youth and aim to become known for their sporting culture. Regarding Central schemes, he said special emphasis should also be laid on the implementation of GatiShakti, Har Ghar Jal, Svamitva and DBT. Mr Modi asked the CMs and deputy CMs to ensure the last-mile delivery of welfare schemes, usage of e-governance systems to ensure greater accountability with zero pilferage,

Prioritizing the outreach of schemes to remote areas and achieving 100 per cent coverage of eligible beneficiaries.

 The BJP top brass holds these meetings after every few months to gauge the party's preparedness and to assess the development work by its state units. Union minister Bhupender Yadav and Vinay Sahsrabuddhe, who heads the party’s good governance cell, also attended the meeting at the BJP headquarters here.

The chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 18 states where the BJP is in power on its own or in alliance with other parties, held day-long deliberations on meeting 100 per cent targets of all Centrally- sponsored welfare schemes and flagship programmes.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those who attended the meeting.

Nagaland CM Nephio Rio, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant also attended the meeting.

Several deputy chief ministers, including Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis, as well as Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi from Bihar also attended the meeting.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


