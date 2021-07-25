Nation Politics 25 Jul 2021 UP Assembly polls: A ...
Nation, Politics

UP Assembly polls: AIMIM denies reports of alliance with SP

ANI
Published Jul 25, 2021, 11:20 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2021, 11:20 am IST
The Hyderabad MP had earlier announced that AIMIM will contest 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh polls
Owaisi had earlier visited Lucknow and has been in talks with smaller political outfits. (Photo: AFP)
 Owaisi had earlier visited Lucknow and has been in talks with smaller political outfits. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: AIMIM denied reports of going for an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, AIMIM Uttar Pradesh president Shaukat Ali said, "We have never said that AIMIM will go for alliance with Samajwadi Party if Akhilesh Yadav makes a Muslim leader as deputy chief minister if the party comes into power in Uttar Pradesh. We clearly deny the reports stating that because neither I nor AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made these statements."

 

"We said that SP has got 20 per cent of Muslim votes in the previous elections and came into power but they did not make any Muslim as deputy chief minister," he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday reportedly said that if SP chief Akhilesh Yadav agrees to make any Muslim MLA as the deputy chief minister in Uttar Pradesh then he is ready to form an alliance with the party.

The Hyderabad MP had earlier announced that AIMIM will contest 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh polls scheduled early next year.

At present, there are 110 Assembly constituencies where Muslim voters make up around 30-39 per cent. On 44 seats, this percentage rises to 40-49 per cent while on 11 seats, the Muslim voters are around 50-65 per cent.

 

Owaisi had earlier visited Lucknow and has been in talks with smaller political outfits. He is also part of 'Bhaagidari Sankalp Morcha'.

He is in touch with Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Shivpal Singh Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP), Keshav Dev Maurya's Mahan Dal and Krishna Patel's Apna Dal.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, AIMIM fielded its candidates on 38 seats but could not manage to win even a single constituency. It decided not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, however, Owaisi campaigned against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

 

In 2017, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

...
Tags: aimim, all india majlis-e-ittehadul muslimeen (aimim), asaduddin owaisi, up elections, up polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Krishna Police detained TDP leaders due to traffic obstruction on the road and taken them to Chandrlapadu police station. (ANI)

TDP leaders inspect potholes on roads in Krishna, detained for traffic obstruction

Experts believe the cave acquired the present shape over a long period of time. (Photo: By arrangement)

Prehistoric limestone cave hidden in Asifabad forests located by archaeologists

Though the Centre sanctioned exclusive schemes for the protection of monuments and providing facilities in 2014, AP failed to get even a minimum number of monuments listed in the programmes. — DC Image

Poor upkeep puts historic monuments in shambles

Krishna district collector pointed out that as a preventive measure against a third wave, Section 144 will be in force up to July 30. — Representational image/ PTI

Traders warned of huge penalties for Covid protocol violations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stop use of EVM, demands use of ballot paper instead

The lawyer said that developed countries like the US, Japan, Germany, and others have rejected EVMs. (Representional Image)

Pawar rules out Shiv Sena’s claim to Speaker’s post in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI file photo)

Move for Sidhu as PCC chief, Capt Amarinder Singh angry

The crisis in Punjab was precipitated after the public utterances of disgruntled Congress legislator Mr Sidhu against the Congress government and the CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

BJP, Congress in tussle over oxygen deaths

A file photo of COVID-19 patient on oxygen support waits to be admitted at Patna Medical College and Hospital, during the second wave of coronavirus in Patna. (PTI)

Audio clip hinting change of Karnataka CM goes viral, BJP Chief Kateel says it's fake

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->