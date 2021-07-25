Nation Politics 25 Jul 2021 TDP leaders inspect ...
Nation, Politics

TDP leaders inspect potholes on roads in Krishna, detained for traffic obstruction

ANI
Published Jul 25, 2021, 11:47 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2021, 11:47 am IST
Former ministers Nettem Raghuram, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Sriram Tatayya, Tangirala Sowmya participated in the exercise
Krishna Police detained TDP leaders due to traffic obstruction on the road and taken them to Chandrlapadu police station. (ANI)
Krishna: Police detained Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders in Krishna district while they were checking potholes on roads on Saturday.
TDP leaders and party workers inspected the potholes on roads at Jujjuru village in Veerulapadu Mandal of Krishna district.

Former ministers Nettem Raghuram, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Sriram Tatayya, Tangirala Sowmya participated in the exercise.

 

Krishna Police detained TDP leaders due to traffic obstruction on the road and taken them to Chandrlapadu police station.

Speaking to media persons, Raghuram hit out at the ruling YSRCP government in the state and said, "We demand the Jaganmohan Reddy government to release a paper where it laid roads in past two years. Jagan government laid only 300 km roads in these two years. Rs 20,000 crore was proposed in the last three budgets. But how much is really spent?"

"We can proudly say that our TDP government had laid 25,000 km roads during Chandrababu Naidu regime. Further, 2,700 km roads were laid in villages for rural connectivity with Rs 6,500 crores expenditure under the Grameen Sadak Yojana scheme. Another 4,000 km roads were laid with AIIB funds. Further, 2,400 km roads were upgraded from the state level to national level roads. But what is achieved in two years rule of YSRCP?" asked the TDP leader.

 

...
Tags: telugu desam party (tdp)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


