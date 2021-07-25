Nation Politics 25 Jul 2021 Nadda rules out lead ...
Nation, Politics

Nadda rules out leadership crisis in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa has done good work

PTI
Published Jul 25, 2021, 7:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 25, 2021, 7:25 pm IST
Yediyurappa had earlier said that he will take an appropriate decision, once he receives directions from the BJP high command this evening
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)
 Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Panaji: Amid speculation about a change of guard in Karnataka, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday ruled out any leadership crisis in the southern state and said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has done good work.

He termed as baseless the Pegasus snooping allegations, and hit out at the opposition parties over it, saying that there was no issue left with them.

 

Talking to reporters here at the end of his two-day Goa visit, Nadda also said that the BJP would fight the Assembly elections in Goa due early next year under the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, but added that a formal decision about it would be taken by the party's parliamentary board.

On Karnataka, he said, "Yediyurappa has done good work. Karnataka is doing well. Yediyurappa is taking care of the things in his own way."

When asked if there is a leadership crisis in the southern state, Nadda said, "That is what you feel. We don't feel so."

 

Nadda's remarks assume significance as they came hours after the Karnataka CM said he will take an appropriate decision, once he receives directions from the BJP high command this evening, regarding his continuation in the post.

"By evening once it comes, you will also get to know about it, once it comes I will take an appropriate decision," Yediyurappa had said in Belagavi in response to a question whether the directions from the party high command in Delhi were expected today.

Replying to a question over the Pegasus snooping row, Nadda said, It is baselessIt is issueless. The opposition parties led by the Congress do not have any issue which they want to raise for people. That is why they raise this kind of issue."

 

Last Sunday, an international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers, including of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India, could have been targeted for hacking through the Pegasus spyware of the Israeli firm NSO. However, the government has been denying all Opposition allegations in the matter.

Speaking about frequent disruptions in Parliament, Nadda said, "We are ready for all types of discussion, but Congress along with other opposition parties has become disappointed and issueless, and hence resorts to such disruptionsThey do not know what to do. They want to stop Parliament over issueless things.

 

"But people know that despite all their efforts, the productivity of Parliament has broken all the records under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the business has broken all the records, he added.

Responding to another question, Nadda termed the Congress as a rudderless boat.

"Congress party, from Delhi to Goa, is a rudderless boat and its sailor does not know which side to sailHe does not know where the winds are blowing," he added.

Nadda, while talking about the upcoming Goa elections, said that he was very happy over the performance of the Pramod Sawant-led government and the ruling BJP in the state.

 

"Goa has done an all-round development under the leadership of Pramod Sawant," he said.

On asked whether the party will project a fresh chief ministerial face in the next year's election, Nadda said, "We are proceeding under his (Sawant's) leadership. There is no possibility of looking at any other thing...But there is a system in the party that such announcements are done by the Parliamentary Board."

Talking about the MLAs, who had switched over to the BJP from the Congress two years back, Nadda said that all the legislators have assimilated themselves "totally and fully" into the party fold.

 

From 2017, the BJP has grown and become a formidable force in the state, he asserted.

...
Tags: karnataka cm, bs yediyurappa, jp nadda
Location: India, Karnataka


Related Stories

By evening once it comes, you will get to know: Yediyurappa hints at possible exit

Latest From Nation

NDRF personnel rescue stranded villagers from flooded areas following heavy monsoon rains in Balinge village of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter/@NDRFHQ)

150 NDRF teams engaged in rescue operations in flood-affected areas across India

The apex court, in August last year, had issued notice to the Centre on a PIL filed by lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. (Photo: PTI/File)

TN society seeks benefits for linguistic minorities in educational institutes from SC

The bench was told that steps have been taken to address the grievances raised in the plea. (Photo: PTI/File)

Protection of rivers, water bodies fundamental duty of State: Kerala High Court

Awaken India Movement activists protest against the government's mandatory mask-and-vaccine policy and demand an end to the lockdown, at Dadar in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 39,742 new Covid cases, 535 fresh fatalities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

By evening once it comes, you will get to know: Yediyurappa hints at possible exit

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa talks to media. (PTI)

Move for Sidhu as PCC chief, Capt Amarinder Singh angry

The crisis in Punjab was precipitated after the public utterances of disgruntled Congress legislator Mr Sidhu against the Congress government and the CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Meenakshi Lekhi slams protesting farmers as 'mawali', later retracts

MoS for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Senior YSRCP leaders say ‘no’ to nominated posts

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcoming Dadi Veerabhadra Rao into the party, in Hyderabad. (Photo: DC/File)

TS clears draft annual job plan, Cabinet meeting to continue today, first in history

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao began at 2 pm at Pragathi Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->