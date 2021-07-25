Green drive marks KTR’s birthday

TRS MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar, accompanied by welfare minister Koppula Eshwar, plants a sapling at Abdul Kalam stadium in the 8-incline of Singareni at Ramagundam of Peddapalli district on Saturday. — DC Image

PEDDAPALLI: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) Rajya Sabha member Joginipally Santosh Kumar, accompanied by welfare minister Koppula Eshwar, inaugurated the Mukkoti Vruskharchana programme, marking the birthday of TRS working president and IT minister, K.T. Rama Rao here at the Abdul Kalam Stadium in the 8-incline of Singareni in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Kumar said to protect the environment and restore the forest percentage, a unique programme named Mukkoti Vruksharchana was taken up on the occasion of Rama Rao’s birthday. He urged public representatives, officials and people to participate in the Green India Challenge programme and said that the programme was being implemented successfully with active participation of all sections of people.

He said by planting saplings in limited areas in the Yadadri model (Miyawaki method), small and urban forests can be grown in towns and cities. He also appreciated the officials of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for putting efforts to increase the greenery in the coal-belt region of Ramagundam.

Santosh also appreciated Ramagundam MLA Korakanti Chander Patel for taking up steps to plant as many as five lakh saplings in a single day across Ramagundam. He opined that they were going to reach the target of planting three crore saplings soon and expressed gratitude to public representatives, officials and people for participating in the Mukkoti Vruksharchana programme and making it a grand success.

Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha, MLA Korakanti Chander Patel, police housing board chairman Koleti Damodar, Ramagundam police commissioner V. Satyanarayana, Mayor Dr. Anil, Singareni company finance director Balaram and municipal commissioner Uday Kumar were among those who were present along with others.

Meanwhile, TRS leaders celebrated the birthday of Rama Rao on a grand note apart from conducting a massive plantation programme in Karimnagar.

Backward class welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Y. Sunil Rao participated in the birthday celebrations and after cutting a huge cake arranged by the TRS leaders, distributed it among the people and party workers.