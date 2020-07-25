122nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,323,471

35,344

Recovered

841,424

23,831

Deaths

31,112

467

Maharashtra34750219425312854 Tamil Nadu1929641367933232 Delhi1273641090653745 Karnataka80863293101616 Andhra Pradesh7271137555884 Uttar Pradesh58104358031298 Gujarat52563380592256 West Bengal51757316561255 Telangana5082639327447 Rajasthan3359523872598 Bihar3351122832221 Haryana2897522249378 Assam287922070070 Madhya Pradesh2547417359780 Odisha2269314393153 Jammu and Kashmir164298709282 Kerala16111659451 Punjab117397741277 Jharkhand7250325469 Chhatisgarh6370438734 Uttarakhand5445339960 Goa4350265529 Tripura3677207210 Puducherry2513148334 Manipur211514600 Himachal Pradesh1848114112 Nagaland12375300 Arunachal Pradesh9913343 Chandigarh82353513 Meghalaya558874 Sikkim4731220 Mizoram3321830
Nation Politics 25 Jul 2020
Nation, Politics

Stop BJP from ‘poaching’ Congress MLAs: Kamal Nath to PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jul 25, 2020, 12:05 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2020, 12:05 am IST
Nath in his letter to PM Modi said the manner in which Congress MLAs were being wooed by BJP has posed a serious threat to democracy
Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File: PTI)
 Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File: PTI)

In an unusual move, former chief minister Kamal Nath has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to stop BJP from poaching Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh.

The move by Nath comes in the wake of desertion of Congress by several party MLAs in recent times.

 

As many as 25 Congress MLAs in MP have so far resigned from the assembly as well as the party and joined BJP, causing tremor in the grand old party here.

Twenty two Congress MLAs had resigned from assembly and subsequently from the party in March this year causing the fall of 15-month-old Kamal Nath government.

They later joined BJP along with former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Three more Congress MLAs have quit the party and joined BJP in the last ten days.

Strength of Congress in MP assembly has reduced to 89 following desertion of 25 party MLAs.

 

Nath had convened a meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) a few days ago to take an oath from each member to remain in the party.

A day later, however, another party MLA resigned from Congress and joined BJP.

Nath in his letter written to the PM on Thursday said the manner in which the Congress MLAs were being wooed by BJP to join the party has posed a serious threat to democracy.

BJP however took a jibe at Mr Nath for seeking PM’s intervention to stop Congress MLAs from joining the saffron party.

“It appears Nath has lost his faith in Rahul Gandhi to keep the Congress united”, BJP spokesman here Hitesh Vajpayee said.

 

...
Tags: madhya pradesh political crisis, kamal nath
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


