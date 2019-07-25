Nation Politics 25 Jul 2019 ‘Was molested ...
‘Was molested on a bus as a kid,’ says Derek O’ Brien backing POCSO Bill 2019

PTI
Published Jul 25, 2019, 8:42 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 9:18 am IST
The TMC leader said he did not speak about incident for several years, and brought it up with his parents much later in life.
Trinamool Congress member Derek O’ Brien on Wednesday recalled his childhood trauma of being “molested” in a bus in Kolkata while speaking on a bill which provides for death penalty for aggravated sexual assaults on children. (Photo: File)
 Trinamool Congress member Derek O’ Brien on Wednesday recalled his childhood trauma of being “molested” in a bus in Kolkata while speaking on a bill which provides for death penalty for aggravated sexual assaults on children. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress member Derek O’ Brien on Wednesday recalled his childhood trauma of being “molested” in a bus in Kolkata while speaking on a bill which provides for death penalty for aggravated sexual assaults on children.

While “happily and strongly” supporting the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha, the former well known quizmaster also suggested more and more people in public life come out and speak about sexual abuses.

 

He said children should be encouraged to speak up and not hide incidents wherein they have been traumatised in this manner.

“With a lot of pride and sadness and hurt but I think India needs to know because my family knows, that on a bus in Kolkata as a 13-year-old after doing tennis practice, wearing short pants and a T-shirt, I got on to a crowded bus and I don’t know who it was, but with my short pants and T-shirt I was sexually molested,” he said.

The senior TMC member recalled that he did not speak about the incident for several years, and brought it up with his parents much later in the life.

Several other members too made case for creating awareness among children to report about “good touch and bad touch”.

...
